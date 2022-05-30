For the second time in less than a year, Franklin County is reviewing how it sells delinquent property to the public.
County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to repeal a March 8 order that sold property at Heritage Farms near Pacific for $1,692 after the purchaser never paid, according to the commission’s agenda packet. The sum included back taxes, interest and a trustee’s commission.
“These kind of things have been occurring all too frequently,” Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said.
Brinker then recommended the county set up parameters to require people buying property from it to put “skin in the game.”
“They can’t put us through all these exercises and then pull out,” he said. “We have, literally, hundreds of dollars invested of our time, and taxpayer dollars, most importantly, have been invested in these things.”
Another proposed sale, this one for $1,143 at Lake Arrowhead in Robertsville, came up next on the agenda. Brinker suggested tabling the sale until the county can put a policy in place for people who do not pay for property they agree to purchase. “Unless the collector can say he is certain, beyond a reasonable doubt, these people will uphold their end of the bargain,” he said.
County Collector Doug Trentmann said he is not involved with dealing with purchasers, other than cashing the checks for the county.
County Counselor Mark Piontek suggested coming up with a policy requiring people who buy property from the county to put up a non-refundable cashier’s check or money order for all or part of the purchase price. “If it’s property that’s going to sell for $600, make them put up the entire $600,” he said. “If it’s $5,000 or $6,000, which is pretty rare, then it would be something higher than that.”
Piontek plans to develop a commission order putting in deposit requirements.
Commissioner Todd Boland motioned to go ahead and vote on selling the Lake Arrowhead property.
“Let’s just run this one through ... so we can move on with it, and then get everything into place,” he said.
Commissioner Dave Hinson agreed with him and the sale passed 2-1, with Brinker opposed.
In summer 2021, commissioners briefly stopped selling delinquent properties after people were found to be buying land and selling it at much higher rates. Others waited until after the county’s tax sale to buy property so they could get it at a lower price.
The county then changed its policy to require people buying delinquent land from the county to pay 50 percent of total taxes, interest and fees charged against the parcels, plus the trustee’s commission, if the property has been on the tax list more than a year.
The county puts property up for sale after three years of delinquent taxes; it must then be offered at the annual tax sale another three years. It then goes on the county’s conveyed list, where it is owned by the county, and people can make an offer to county commissioners to purchase it. Trentmann previously said his office puts $150 a year in collector’s fees on each parcel, or $450 for three years “to recoup title searches, advertising, mailing, everything else that we put into it.”