Franklin County recently received guidance on some of the grants it can apply for from the $1.2 trillion federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).
These grants differ from many grants, where the county goes through a state agency to secure federal money. Instead, counties across the country apply directly to the federal government for IIJA money through the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) or other agencies.
One grant that stood out to Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker was $15 billion available for transportation infrastructure, which he said would apply to the county’s efforts to widen highways 47 and 50 to four lanes through much of the county.
DOT also has nearly $40 billion in airport grants available, which Brinker said could be used to make Washington Regional Airport more like the Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield. Spirit Airport includes a Federal Aviation Administration control tower and 24-hour customs service.
Some of the other items on Brinker’s wish list include tapping into the $9.24 billion available for bridges, $5 billion for culvert replacements and $14 billion in highway freight and intermodal projects. Those funds also are available through DOT.
Brinker said he also would like to seek money from DOT for projects that would be new to the county, such as tapping into the $2.25 billion available for port infrastructure and the $23 billion for ferry landings, which could be used for boats, like barges, traveling up and down the Missouri River.
The $400 million available for fishery habitats from the U.S. Department of Commerce also interests Brinker. “We could potentially eliminate almost all of our county-owned low-water crossings by building elevated bridges, allowing for fish and water habitat to run freely and keep the roads open,” he said.
Commissioner Dave Hinson said the county has around 15 low water crossings, something recently brought to the commission’s attention by county Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch.
“It is a possibility to get the majority of those replaced and upgraded,” Hinson said.
Another $5 billion is available that Ameren could seek to bridge to alternative energy sources at its Labadie Energy Center coal plant, Brinker said.
“There is obviously much more, but as you can see, there are some absolutely incredible opportunities for our region with these dollars,” he said.
Brinker also has been looking at the possibility of hiring an economic development director/grant writer for the county. Along with seeking grant funds, the person would work with other communities to bring more projects to Franklin County.
Dealing with the federal infrastructure grants would be among the responsibilities of the position, Brinker said.
He said he is trying to get support from district Commissioners Hinson and Todd Boland.
“I’ve been kicking it around and suggesting it to the other commissioners, to capture some of these dollars and implement it in Franklin,” Brinker said. “Nothing’s been finalized, but I am of the opinion that we could certainly utilize one.”
Hinson said it is his understanding that the county is looking at contracting with a person or company for up to five years to work on applying for federal infrastructure funds, rather than creating a permanent position. “With the infrastructure bill that’s out there, there are so many opportunities to possibly get direct funding to the county, where before we had to go through MoDOT (Missouri Department of Transportation),” Hinson said. “But they’re all competitive bids. That was kind of our thought, it wouldn’t be an employee, per se.”
Along with recent federal bills, the state gasoline tax increase is expected to help with the county’s roads. Improved transportation would be an incentive to businesses looking to locate to the county, Brinker said.
“It’s high time that we have an economic development entity at the county level,” he said.
The county will have to review to see whether the grant writer and economic development director would be one or two positions, Brinker said.
“Ideally, probably fold them both into one, but who knows?” he said. “Once the discussion takes place, we’ll figure it out.”