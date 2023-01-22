Franklin County Government Center
Buy Now

Franklin County Commissioners voted Thursday to provide $2 million in federal stimulus money to the city of Union to construct the Union expressway project.

The city is overseeing construction of the 0.7-mile roadway and bridge going from the eastern intersection of Highways 47 and 50, over the Bourbeuse River, to just north of the western intersection of the highways. The county is in charge of the construction of a roundabout at the northern intersection of the Union Expressway and Highway 47, near the existing intersection of Highway 47 and Old County Farm Road.