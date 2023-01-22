Franklin County Commissioners voted Thursday to provide $2 million in federal stimulus money to the city of Union to construct the Union expressway project.
The city is overseeing construction of the 0.7-mile roadway and bridge going from the eastern intersection of Highways 47 and 50, over the Bourbeuse River, to just north of the western intersection of the highways. The county is in charge of the construction of a roundabout at the northern intersection of the Union Expressway and Highway 47, near the existing intersection of Highway 47 and Old County Farm Road.
Union City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann wrote to Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker Jan. 12, advising him that the combined expressway project’s estimated costs had increased by $4.3 million and the city and county split overrun costs 50/50. But the city did not have enough to meet its requirements.
“The City of Union has approximately $300,000 to $400,000 per year to spend on roadway maintenance,” Zimmermann wrote. “We have, for the past three years, been putting that money into the expressway project fund to meet our match.”
While Union has $1.9 million to put into the expressway account, it will need another $2 million, Zimmermann wrote.
Before voting to approve the agreement to provide American Rescue Plan Act funds to Union, district commissioners Todd Boland and Dave Hinson expressed confusion about the funding. Boland asked if the money would be paid back, while Hinson said he thought the Missouri Department of Transportation could assist the city and county with the additional costs in the future.
“There’s no hope that MoDOT’s going to come up with it, because the estimates are 30 percent greater than the original estimates,” Brinker replied. “MoDOT has said the increase in cost is up to the applicant, i.e. the city of Union and Franklin County.”
Brinker added that the $86 million MoDOT is planning in safety and capacity improvements on Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair do not include the expressway.
Boland asked why the city doesn’t find a way to get the $2 million itself. “What it said is, if you don’t get the $2 million, you’re not doing anything,” he said.
Zimmermann reminded Boland that the city has been using its transportation sales tax revenue for the expressway. “We have taken that amount of money for the past three years, we’ve neglected city streets, to come up with the $1.9 million for the base match of this project,” Zimmermann said. “We don’t have $2 million. That is not there.”
Hinson made the motion to approve the agreement for ARPA funding, “on the basis that it’s a big deal for our county,” he said. “If we don’t do that, the cost goes up dramatically for Highway 47 improvements.”
After unanimously approving the request for ARPA funding, commissioners urged Zimmermann and Union Mayor Bob Schmuke, who was also in attendance, to get moving on purchasing right of way for the project, also urging county Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch to work on securing land for the roundabout. Construction was previously expected between April and December 2023.
“I have a feeling the longer this goes, be it a year, two years, three years, four years, it’s going to be more expensive,” Brinker said.
After the vote, Zimmermann said the county’s assistance allows Union to go forward with the expressway project.
“Otherwise, the project would have died,” he said.
Cochran Engineering, consultant on the Union expressway project, recently estimated the cost of Union’s portion of the project to be $12.07 million, up from an originally budgeted $8.67 million, a 39.2 percent increase.
Franklin County’s costs on the roundabout have climbed to $2.54 million, up from the previously budgeted $1.65 million, a 54-percent jump, according to Cochran.
The combined project is now budgeted at $14.67 million.
Brinker said after the meeting the county hopes to avoid using ARPA funds for its portion of the additional costs.
“We’re going to try to do that out of our transportation dollars,” he said.
Funding Request from the Calvey Creek Sewer District
In December, the county’s ARPA Committee, made up of the commissioners, Auditor Angela Gibson, Treasurer Debbie Aholt and four area business leaders, recommended paying half of a request from the Robertsville-based Calvey Creek Sewer District for $492,900 to go toward upgrades at a Cataw–issa wastewater treatment plant.
But Brinker told district commissioners Thursday that he spoke to sewer district officials, who told him they have “zero dollars” to match the county’s contribution, and they are asking the county to fully fund the district’s request.
The sewer district, which serves an estimated 2,228 people, is asking for the money as a local match for a grant funding request from the state, according to a funding request Calvey Creek Sewer District submitted to the county.
Boland said he would prefer taking it back to the ARPA Committee, because some of the members opposed the request.
“Let’s hold off on it,” Boland said.
Brinker then moved to approve the request.
“The sewer system needs to be fixed,” he said.
“And they can raise rates and do other things too, Tim,” Boland responded.
Hinson agreed that he is not ready to make the decision, saying he wants the district to provide financial records to prove it lacks the money. Commissioners tabled the request, for now.
“That’s been a horribly mismanaged thing, and, to me, all we’re doing is just rescuing them,” Hinson said.