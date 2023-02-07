Franklin County will pay more than anticipated to replace fire alarms in two buildings.
Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to pay ET Security & Fire LLC, of Pacific, $46,275. The company’s bid was the lowest of three by far.
“Remember, Tony came in and said all of our fire alarms and systems are outdated,” Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson said during a Thursday, Feb. 2 workshop meeting, referring to Tony Henry, the county’s maintenance director.
The alarms will go in the Franklin County Government Center, the main courts building and juvenile court annex.
The existing fire alarms need to be replaced because they are obsolete, Henry told The Missourian after the meeting.
“There’s an issue with parts and availability with the three they are going to replace,” he said.
Commissioners were initially taken aback by the cost of replacing the fire alarms. “That sounds like a lot of money,” Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said Thursday.
Elizabeth Hellmann, executive administrative assistant for the commission, explained that it was only for some of the county buildings. “Their bid was less than half of what everybody else’s bid was,” she said of ET Security & Fire.
Midwest Electronic Systems Inc., of St. Louis, bid $95,000, while American Burglary & Fire Inc., of Fenton, bid $156,473, according to information provided by the county.
