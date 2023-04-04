Weeks after he was severely wounded during an incident in which another officer was also shot and killed, family and friends of a Hermann police officer are marking a milestone on his road to recovery.
“It is with great joy we announce Hermann Police Officer Adam Sullentrup will be leaving Mercy Hospital and traveling to Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado for continued treatment,” Hermann Police Chief Marlon Walker said in a Facebook post late Monday.
Sullentrup departed Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Couer around 9:30 Tuesday morning. He and his family were escorted by various representatives of law enforcement agencies and others to the Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield.
On Tuesday morning, the Hermann Police Department posted video of Sullentrup’s plane leaving for Colorado.
Sullentrup and his partner, Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith, were both shot in a March 12 incident at a convenience store in Hermann. Griffith died from his injuries at a nearby hospital, while Sullentrup was taken to St. Louis. He has since undergone brain surgery and other medical procedures.
On its website, Craig Hospital describes itself as “a world-renowned rehabilitation hospital that exclusively specializes in neurorehabilitation and research for individuals with spinal cord injury and brain injury.”
Sullentrup’s wife Michelle, who reportedly had plans to fly with him to Colorado and live on the hospital campus during his treatment, said that knowing he will “get the best care possible” at Craig Hospital “was a like a weight being lifted” from her shoulders.
Prior to Sullentrups departure, his parents also spoke to a Fox 2 reporter.
“At first, it was terrible to see him, but now, to see him moving his arms a little bit, it’s amazing,” Kevin Sullentrup, Adam’s father, told the reporter.
“It’s going to be a long, long road, and they’re going to need a lot of strength, but they’re going to get through it,” said Verna Sullentrup, Adam’s mother. “I know he’s a fighter, and he’s got this, 100 percent for sure he’s got this.”
In the wake of the shootings, there has been an outpouring of community support for the Griffith and Sullentrup families, and tens of thousands of dollars have been raised. Just this past weekend, more than 500 people attended a fundraiser hosted by the Washington Fire Department, which collected over $14,000 for Sullentrup.
“Thank you to everyone who supported our ‘Breakfast with the Easter Bunny’ event this morning,” the fire department said in a Facebook post afterward. “It was truly a community effort.”