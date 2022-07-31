The Franklin County Collector’s Office is preparing for its annual tax certification sale.
As of Friday morning, the county plans to make 495 properties available for auction. The sale starts at 10 a.m. Aug. 22 at the Franklin County Government Center, 400 E. Locust St. in Union.
A total of $783,352 is owed in back taxes on the properties, which have been delinquent for years, according to Franklin County Collector Doug Trentmann.
The number of properties for sale has decreased since the original listing of 543 on July 1 as owners of some of the properties have been paying off back taxes, Trentmann said.
One change for this year’s sale is Trentmann plans to make the application for purchasing properties available on the collector’s website at franklinmo.org/collector. He said it will speed up the process to allow potential bidders to fill out the application before they get to the sale.
“Last year, people were standing in the hallways, filling out forms,” he said.
The collector’s office has sent a notice to owners of delinquent properties scheduled to be made available at the tax sale, Trentmann said. CivicSource, a company the county is contracting with to mail notices to delinquent property owners, is expected to send another notice out before the auction. Franklin County is paying CivicSource $17 per parcel of land that requires mailing.
“CivicSource is sending the official, legal notice that has to be sent,” Trentmann said. “We have just been notifying people locally, like banks and subdivisions.”
Lots with buildings on them tend to attract the most interest at the tax sale, Trentmann said.
“I haven’t really seen any interest in vacant subdivision lots,” he said. “The companies or the people that are trying to buy at tax sales are not going to buy that and build a house on it or anything. ... It’s usually something on the property already, people want that or lake lots that have good fishing.”
The county also will see interest from neighbors who want to buy a lot to add to their property, he said.
In 2021, the sale started with just over 500 delinquent properties available when the list came out, before dropping to 400 on the day of the sale. Of those, 86 delinquent properties sold for a total of $589,005.
Of the money brought in last year, $124,698 went to pay back taxes, and $464,306 was to stay with the county treasurer’s office for three years. Trentmann said previously that if no one is able to claim the additional money, such as by proving they should be reimbursed for a property sale, it will be dispersed to local school districts after three years.
According to Missourian archives, $133,154 was raised at the 2020 tax sale, when 79 of an available 474 properties were sold.
The county makes properties available at the tax sale after three years of delinquent taxes. After three years at the tax sale, any property not sold is then owned by the county and put on the conveyed list. After that the properties can be sold by the county commission.