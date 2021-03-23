With five months to go before Washington School District’s new school, South Point Elementary, welcomes its first class for the 2021-22 school year, construction is well underway.
Once complete, the 78,000-square-foot building at the intersection of Highway 100 and St. John’s Road will welcome up to 600 students in kindergarten through sixth grade.
On Aug. 23, the students will walk through the front door — which is currently made of plywood — into an atrium, which John McColloch, the district’s assistant superintendent of finance and operations, said is one of his favorite parts of the building as he guided The Missourian through the school Tuesday.
The atrium will feature a two-story window — which currently is a large gap in the wall, but soon the glass will filter in a flood of natural light.
Collaborative Education
The $18.3 million construction project is separated into three sections. Area three is the most complete. The walls there are up, and classrooms are separated by drywall, some of which show the green, blue or orange paint that will cover the final product.
“So this would be a classroom collaborative area,” McColloch said, hardhat on and gesturing toward a handful of rooms surrounding a hexagonal space in the corridor.
Each student will be assigned to a classroom with about 20 students, as usual. To create a collaborative approach, a pair of classrooms will be connected by another room, so students in different classes can interact.
“We wanted to design something that was flexible enough for teachers to have an opportunity to be just with their class or to collaborate with their classmates and colleagues to work,” Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said. “It’s called flexible grouping.”
The collaborative rooms will feature lounge-style furniture that encourages fraternizing, Director of Buildings and Grounds Jeff Solter said.
“The barn-style doors that separate the classrooms are whiteboards,” VanLeer said. “So they act as farm-style doors, but the students, when they’re closed, will be able to use them like a whiteboard.”
Around the School
Area two does not have drywall yet, but the division between rooms is marked by steel metal studs from floor to ceiling.
In area one, the bones of the kitchen have been constructed. It is four times the size South Point’s current kitchen.
The gym will double as a storm shelter, and the reinforced walls are in place.
The library, with its wall and a half of windows, is another favorite room for the district officials.
Rooms to Go, Room to Grow
Construction is on track for area three, and area two is about five days behind schedule, mostly due to a wet spring last year and the snowstorms in February, McColloch said. The project remains on budget, helped by the fact that most of the materials were purchased prior to the price surges resulting from the supplier shutdowns caused by the pandemic, Solter said.
“Now they’ve got everything under one roof, and they’re getting the windows put in,” McColloch said. “Once that takes place, they don’t have to worry about weather delays anymore, and they say they’ll make up those five days.”
St. Louis-based K&S Associates Inc. is the contractor, and Kolb Grading LLC of Weldon Spring has the contract for blasting, grading and building pad work.
The school is being funded by the $26 million no-tax increase bond issue approved in April 2019, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Once complete, South Point will hold 36 classrooms as well as the collaborative spaces, McColloch said. But first, more work is underway, and this also extends beyond the 75- acre plot of land itself.
One thing we’re a little concerned about, we’re trying to work with MoDOT on, is the intersection we’ve got here at St. John’s and 100,” McColloch said. “That’s without a traffic light, so we’re working with them on a traffic study.”
To get all the work done by August, he said, “there’ll be some long days in the summer, but we’ll make it happen.”