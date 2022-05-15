Coco’s Mexican Grill has moved into downtown New Haven, bringing authentic flavors to Front Street from a family tradition of restauranteurs, according to owner Alberto Esquivel.
A Vienna, Missouri, native, Esquivel started working in his uncle’s restaurant, Las Margaritas, in Kennett, which is in the Bootheel, when he was 15 years old.
Since then, he has gained experience in the business, most recently managing Checo’s Mexican Restaurant in Vienna for six years.
After 22 years in the food service industry, he now co-owns the Coco’s in New Haven with his sister, Flor Mondragon, who also owns the Coco’s (named after the nickname of Mondragon’s husband, who is a cook) in Steelville.
Esquivel said Mondragon found the empty building, which used to house a pizza place, at 109 Front St. when she was exploring New Haven. Esquivel said that sometimes on her days off, Mondragon likes to explore Missouri towns and she was looking for a second location for Coco’s.
Esquivel’s first day of business was April 19. He said on the day before opening to the public, Coco’s hosted a meal for the New Haven Area Chamber of Commerce and that it is exciting to be a part of a downtown retail resurgence since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was good,” he said. “I got to meet (other business owners) and they were glad that we’re here. It’s good, I’m happy to be a part of the community.”
The menu in New Haven is the same as in Steelville, Esquivel said. He is particularly fond of the spicier chile colorado and authentic street tacos. He said what makes them special is the ingredients used in these dishes are closer to the flavors found in Mexico. The cheese, for instance, is a white Mexican cheese imported to the river town.
“My favorite I’d say is the street tacos,” he said. “You get four tacos on corn tortillas with steak, grilled onions, avocado slices, cilantro and it comes with salsa on the side. They’re more authentic, stuff that you’ll find whenever you go to Mexico,” he said.
Currently, there are nine employees at Coco’s, and Esquivel hopes to hire a few more servers.
Esquivel did not know the restaurant’s square footage, but he said the business invested about $15,000 into renovations, including painting and revamping the kitchen and bathrooms.