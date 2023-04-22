Franklin County commissioners gave the go ahead Tuesday, April 18, for utility task vehicles to take to the roads of the southern part of the county to help raise money for Lonedell R-XIV School.
The Bobcat Pride Ride Fundraiser is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6, starting and ending at the school. Special signs will be in place and all drivers have to be licensed.
The event features around 100 UTVs and street-legal Jeeps, said Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson. “It’s a great fundraiser for them,” he said.
According to the commission agenda, the ride will start with drivers turning left out of the Lonedell School parking lot onto Highway FF, then turn right onto Project Road; left onto Rye Creek Road; right onto Yellow Dog Road; right onto Little Indian Creek Road; left onto Old Highway K; right onto Highway K; right into Shady Beach (break); left out of Shady Beach onto Highway K; right onto Plum Ford Road; left onto Oklahoma School Road; right onto Highway K; left onto Chapel Hill Road; left onto Big Indian Creek Road; right onto New Hope Church Road; right onto Little Indian Creek Road; left into St. Stephen Catholic Church; right out of St. Stephen Catholic Church; right onto Rye Creek Road; right onto Yellow Dog Road; left onto Highway 47; left into Prospect Church (break); right out of Prospect Church onto Highway 47; left onto Elmwood Church Road; right onto Burlage Road; left onto Huff Road; right onto Highway FF; left onto Harry Maupin Road; left onto Project Road; right onto Highway FF; and right into the Lonedell School parking lot.
“When they get to intersections, they have people that stop traffic for all them to get through,” Hinson told The Missourian after the meeting. “They take the lesser-traveled roads.”
Registration and breakfast will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., with a drivers’ meeting at 9:30 a.m., according to a flyer in the commission’s agenda packet. The ride costs $25 per person and no alcohol is allowed.
For more information on the ride, call Megan Heideman at 636-234-6909, Brandy Braun at 314-650-8866 or John Love at 314-440-7453.