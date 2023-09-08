Interstate 44 Interchange
As the rest of the world came to a screeching halt during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Missouri Department of Transportation stayed busy completing more 541 projects statewide and issuing $100 million more in payments to contractors in 2020 compared to 2019, according to the department’s annual report released earlier this month. 

 

 Missourian File Photo/Julia Hansen.

Drivers should prepare for lane and exit closures around the Interstate 44-Highway 50 interchange east of Union for two nights next week.

Crews will close one of the two westbound lanes on I-44, as well as the interstate’s exit ramp to Highway 50 at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

