Drivers should prepare for lane and exit closures around the Interstate 44-Highway 50 interchange east of Union for two nights next week.
Crews will close one of the two westbound lanes on I-44, as well as the interstate’s exit ramp to Highway 50 at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
