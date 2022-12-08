After 34 years with Clemco Industries Corp. — 31 in Washington — Vice President of Commercial Management Pete Blackmur is retiring from the company.
Updated: December 8, 2022 @ 8:28 am
After 34 years with Clemco Industries Corp. — 31 in Washington — Vice President of Commercial Management Pete Blackmur is retiring from the company.
The change is effective Jan. 1, according to a press release.
“It is with mixed emotions that we announce Pete Blackmur’s upcoming retirement,” President and CEO of Clemco Tom LaMantia said. “We will greatly miss his counsel and contribution to our team over his thirty-four-year tenure with Clemco. We wish Pete well in the next chapter of his life.”
Starting with the abrasive blasting equipment manufacturing company in 1988 as a customer service representative in its San Francisco office, Blackmur moved to Washington in 1991 with his family as part of Clemco’s headquarters relocation. At that time he was named export manager, responsible for sales in Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia, and Japan.
Blackmur has held the positions of sales manager for the Western Hemisphere, vice president of sales and assumed his current position in 2020. In it, he is responsible for “strategic alignment with Clemco’s top-performing distributors as well as managing the company’s Latin American markets.”
