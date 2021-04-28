Refrigerators, stoves, washers, dryers, couches, tables, televisions and mattresses are just some of the items that can be picked up during the citywide bulk pickup trash program, which began April 26 and goes until April 30.
These items will be picked up curbside from residential trash customers in the city on the day of their regular trash collection. The service is not available to Washington businesses.
Items for pickup must be placed on the curb by 6 a.m. and in an orderly fashion, according to a flyer posted on the city’s website.
Lawn mowers will also be accepted for bulk pickup, but they must have gas and oil removed.
Among the items not included in the bulk trash pickup are light bulbs, batteries, car parts, prescription drugs, fireworks, hazardous materials and construction materials.