‘Football Field-Size of Destruction’
The nine members of the Washington Park Board and the six members of the city’s Urban Forestry Council are calling for the man who had 150 trees cut down along the East Riverfront Trail to be “prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” according to a letter drafted by the two governmental bodies.
The letter is being sent to the Washington City Council for further review.
“We are very upset that this happened,” said Tessie Steffens, who is a member of the park board.
Washington’s Parks Department Director Wayne Dunker said that during the cold weather in late February, two men cut trees at the top of a bluff in a residential neighborhood along the Missouri River, down the hill toward the river and into the wetlands area between the railroad tracks and the trail.
The parks department received a call from a trail-user who saw the trees being cut on Saturday, Feb. 20. When park department officials received the message on Monday, Feb. 22, they alerted police. When the police investigation began, the tree cutters had left what city officials are describing as a “football field-size of destruction” along the trail.
Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said police identified a yet-to-be named 55-year-old man as the suspect. He owns property in Washington and is renovating a home, which is located between the Highway 47 bridge and Washington Avenue.
“This was a blatant disregard to park and railroad rules in order for a homeowner to increase the value of their property, while destroying park and railroad property, a designated wetland and wildlife habitat. ... We feel the homeowner’s trespassing on park property for personal gain undermined the city’s recent trail work and destroyed a section of designated woodland within a park,” the park board and forestry council’s letter states.
The pending charges include two counts of trespassing and one count of felony property damage, which Sitzes said were submitted to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Becker.
Ward 1 Councilman Nick Obermark, who serves as a liaison between the park board and the city council, said the city is moving forward with its own investigation.
“I can’t say what the outcome will be because we are still in the beginning stages of it,” Obermark said. “We are waiting for the independent arborist; there are likely going to be some very serious repercussions for (the property owner).”
Steffens said she hopes people understand what is at stake along the riverfront.
“There are so many aspects to this, and if it is not taken seriously by all of the parties, then the agreement that was made in 2007 means nothing,” Steffens said. “Then I’m telling you everybody, including a lot of people who have no interest in trees, will be cutting down all the way to the river. I am sure of it.”
City officials said property owners cutting down trees on city or other owned property had been an issue prior to a 2007 agreement in which the city established a line-of-sight agreement with property owners along the river.
That agreement provided a process for individual property owners to have trees removed that are blocking their view of the river. Sitzes said the first step is contacting the city and requesting they be removed. If the city agrees to the removal, then the homeowner has to pay for the work.
City officials said Wednesday they believe the man knew that the trees were not his property. They say he “had the information but chose to not read it.”
Members of the park board include: Dan Cassette, Bob Dzurick, Robert Kloeppel, Kevin Kriete, Tessie Steffens, Debbie Toedebusch, Betty Werner, Gavin Woolley and Sparky Stuckenschneider. The members of the Urban Forestry Council are: Bob Briscoe, William Davit, Franz Mayer, Gus Raeker, John Steffens and Dave Wehmeyer.
What is especially upsetting to the members of the park board and forestry council, they said, is the impact the loss of trees will have on the wetlands and the animals that call it home.
There are now additional concerns about cleaning up the area, Dunker said. He is concerned that if the fallen trees are not cleaned up, they could be swept away by a swollen Missouri River current and cause damages downstream.
On Thursday, The Missourian interviewed approximately 12 trail-users about the damage. Some said they believe it was “terrible” and an “absolute shame,” but others thought the loss of the trees was sad but that the whole thing was being blown out of proportion.
Among those interviewed was Johann Galikin, who said he lives right by the bridge.
He said he and other property owners know they can’t cut trees without city permission.
“Ignorance of the law or rules is no excuse,” Galikin said.