City of Washington

It will likely take more than $2.5 million to complete and likely won’t be started until 2027, but Washington officials on Monday signed off on an effort to redesign and improve the intersection of Rabbit Trail, Highway 100 and International Avenue. 

Second Ward Councilman Mark Wessels said he believes the proposed changes will be well worth the wait. He said the city is also not waiting for 2027 to try and alleviate congestion at the intersection. 