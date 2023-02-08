It will likely take more than $2.5 million to complete and likely won’t be started until 2027, but Washington officials on Monday signed off on an effort to redesign and improve the intersection of Rabbit Trail, Highway 100 and International Avenue.
Second Ward Councilman Mark Wessels said he believes the proposed changes will be well worth the wait. He said the city is also not waiting for 2027 to try and alleviate congestion at the intersection.
“We are actually taking two or three steps to try and make changes to that intersection,” Wessels said of the planned extension of Rabbit Trail into Bieker Road and a planned eastward connection from Rabbit Trail Drive to Earth Crest Drive.
“We will have to see over time how drivers respond to those changes,” said Wessels, who represents the city’s Second Ward with fellow Councilman Mark Hidritch. The two have been advocating for improvements at the intersection for years.
“There is an excellent chance that these other two projects will happen before the grant-funded project gets going,” Wessels said. “So, maybe between the combination of those projects and the acknowledgment that the grant-funded project could be coming will be enough to keep tempers down.”
That particular stretch of Highway 100 averages between 10,000 and 19,000 vehicles per day, while Rabbit Trail Drive averages between 1,000 and 1,700 vehicles per day. Phoenix Center Drive averages fewer than 1,000 cars per day, according to traffic counts completed in 2021 by the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Under the city’s proposal, the city will relocate the intersection of Phoenix Center Drive to the south, add a right turn lane on International Avenue, and add sidewalks south along International Avenue toward the intersection.
Washington City Engineer John Nilges said Monday night at the Washington City Council meeting that city staff members are finalizing a Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant application for $1.86 million. The application, which has a $9,336 fee associated with it, is due Thursday. The fee is refunded if the city does not receive the grant.
The grant, which would cover 80 percent of the ultimate construction costs, is facilitated by the East-West Gateway Council of Governments. The city would pay for the remaining 20 percent, which is estimated to be $466,800, out of the city’s half-cent transportation sales tax.
Nilges said on Monday that it is hard to estimate just how much the project will cost.
“We don’t know what the right of way costs are exactly going to be at this time,” Nilges said. The city will need to acquire an acre of property to make the improvements outlined in the proposal.
“The right of way acquisition could significantly increase the costs of this project,” Nilges said.
In remarks to the city council, Nilges expressed cautious optimism that the city’s application could be approved.
“We know the application is not the strongest (in terms of mitigating congestion), but we know from talking with the East-West Gateway that it does meet the minimum requirements (for the program),” Nilges said. “Hopefully, that means, we can just squeeze this application in and get approved.”
If the grant application is denied, Nilges said, the project would likely not move forward.
“There is no apparent funding source for a $2.5 million project,” Nilges said. He said if the city’s application is denied, he could see that the city would continue to reapply in the future.