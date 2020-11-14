Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.