The Washington Public Library’s HVAC system will be getting a nearly $1.2 million overhaul.
At its Oct. 17 meeting, the Washington City Council unanimously approved a system redesign and installation by Veregy LLC, an engineering firm based in Phoenix.
“Due to the increasing maintenance costs that we’ve got for that existing HVAC system, we decided to go ahead and see qualifications for design of a new system,” said City Administrator Darren Lamb.
Ellie Blankenship, a senior account executive with Veregy, said the current split HVAC system, which is 13 years old, will be replaced with a simpler and more long-term system.
Blankenship said three new rooftop units with a 25-year lifespan and 10-year warranty are scheduled to be installed in early 2023. The library will stay open during the project.