Washington City Hall
Buy Now
Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

A special public hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 19 in Washington after the Life’s River organization submitted plans to open a temporary housing shelter in the city’s Third Ward for people experiencing homelessness. 

“The facility is not intended as a long-term solution for chronically homeless. The effort will be to transition residents through a challenging phase in their life, in order to allow them to become productive citizens,” the organization wrote in its special use permit application. 