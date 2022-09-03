A special public hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 19 in Washington after the Life’s River organization submitted plans to open a temporary housing shelter in the city’s Third Ward for people experiencing homelessness.
“The facility is not intended as a long-term solution for chronically homeless. The effort will be to transition residents through a challenging phase in their life, in order to allow them to become productive citizens,” the organization wrote in its special use permit application.
The group’s application lists the organization’s president as Anne McPherson, who is the wife of developer Greg Hoberock. Hoberock’s Forest Hills LLC is the owner of the building where the proposed homeless shelter would operate if approved by the Washington City Council.
“The building will need to have some renovations, but not a lot,” Hoberock said Tuesday. He said renovations of the 2132 Highway A property will depend on Life’s River, which will operate the facility after signing an agreement with the Washington Charitable Foundation. The foundation, which shares a downtown Washington address with Life’s River, is leasing the property from Forest Hills Properties, LLC.
Hoberock said officials hope to have the shelter operational in August 2023, if the city council approves the special use permit. Hoberock said he was unsure what the capacity would be for the shelter, which would provide overnight accommodations to men, women and their families.
According to Life’s River’s permit application, time limits will be placed on the length of time a person may stay within the facility, and residents will be required to “develop a specific, detailed housing plan that includes securing a steady income and searching for safe, decent and affordable housing that meets their need.”
Hoberock said the shelter intends to focus on individuals who are experiencing transitional homelessness.
Transitional homelessness, as defined by the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, is homelessness that occurs after a major life change or catastrophic event, including job loss, a health condition, divorce, domestic abuse, a substance abuse disorder, or personal or family crisis. On average, a person experiencing transitional homelessness is homeless for less than a year.
According to the council, Americans who experience transitional homelessness still have jobs, but cannot afford housing and other expenses. In Missouri, an estimated 6,500 people are experiencing homelessness, including 5,437 people who are experiencing transitional homelessness, according to data collected by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“Those are the people that we want to work with, helping guide them from being homeless into a productive life that sees them having their own place to call home,” Hoberock said. McPherson could not be reached for comment.
Hoberock said the shelter is not preparing to offer shelter for individuals who are chronically homeless, or who have mental health issues or who have a history of substance abuse.
According to city documents, Life’s River will implement a code of conduct for everyone who uses the shelter, requiring them to maintain good behavior, good personal hygiene and to abstain from drugs or alcohol usage on the property.
“I understand completely that there is a great need for this facility here in Washington, but I am also sympathetic to the people who are against this kind of temporary housing shelter,” Hoberock said. “We are going to do everything we can to be a good neighbor.”
According to Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci, city ordinances restrict where a temporary housing shelter for people who are homeless can operate in Washington. Following a 2019 decision by the city council, any homeless shelter must operate in an industrially zoned area and must receive a special use permit.
Since receiving the permit application, Maniaci said his office has notified all property owners within 185 feet of the proposed shelter. Those letters, Maniaci said, also were sent to the businesses in the area.
As of Monday, Maniaci said his office has not received any complaints about the proposal.
Maniaci said the Sept. 19 hearing, which will be held as part of the city council meeting, also will include details about an annexation request from the trustees of the Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Washington, who are voluntarily seeking to annex the 4.2-acre cemetery into the city. Also on the agenda is a special use permit for the redevelopment of a storefront in the 530 block of East Fifth Street, which city officials identified as the former Mattingly’s, a five-and-dime store.
According to city documents, a developer wants to convert part of the former five-and-dime store into a climate-controlled storage facility.