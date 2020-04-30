With the city of Union moving to its own health insurance pool, some leftover money is going toward a major project — the proposed Union Expressway.
As the city joined the Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (MIRMA) health care pool in October 2019, it had $575,000 remaining from its former partially self-funding employee health insurance account. City Administrator Russell Rost said there are no restrictions on how the money is spent.
At its Monday, April 13, meeting, the board of aldermen voted to move $400,000 to the Union Expressway.
“It turned out over those four years we performed very well,” Rost told the board of the city’s time in the previous insurance system.
The move brings total funding on the expressway project to $1.1 million. That brings Union closer to its estimated required $2 million match needed to get federal funding.
“One of the things the board asked me to do before I retire in October is to put together a funding plan for the Union Expressway,” Rost told The Missourian.
Franklin County is sharing the local costs with Union.
The remaining $175,000 from the insurance account is expected to be available to the city at the end of 2020. Rost said the city plans to hold on to that money for a while in the unlikely event a new claim from the end of last year comes forward.
“They’re unrestricted, so they could go wherever you would like,” he said. “Whatever seems to be a priority at the time.”
Among the possibilities is putting more money toward the expressway.
“I would think that will be a good place, but who knows what will happen between now and the end of the year?” Rost said.
Union had expected to know by June whether it is successful in getting the $6,936,406 in grant money that would include a new bridge over the Bourbeuse River and roadway connecting to the current south Highway 47 intersection. Rost said it was unclear if the timeline of that decision would be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Franklin County is applying for another grant, this one for $1,318,912, to pay for a two-lane roundabout at County Farm Road that would lead drivers to the north end of the new road.
The Union Expressway was one of four projects approved from 2019 applications by the transportation planning committee of the East-West Gateway Council of Governments (EWGW). The move gave the project a “minor arterial” classification.
The reclassification is needed to receive federal grants to help pay for the project.
Projects that make the transportation planning committee’s draft list are almost always approved by EWGW’s full board, Jonathan Zimmermann, Union’s city engineer, has said.