Those wishing to dispose of and recycle their computers, office equipment, microwaves and other electronic devices may drop them off at the upcoming E-Cycle Collection Event, which is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16.
The drop-off event will be held in the swine pavilion of the Washington Town & Country Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those coming to the event are encouraged to use the fairground entrance off of Veterans Drive. The exit will be out of the north fairgrounds gate onto North Park Drive.
According to city officials, among the acceptable items at this year’s collection event are computers and computer components, office equipment, microwaves, vacuum cleaners and “basically anything that has a cord.” There will be a $20 fee for all televisions and monitors smaller than 32 inches brought to the e-cycle event. There will be a $30 fee for televisions and monitors greater than 32 inches. Any floor models will have a $50 drop-off fee.
All other appliances, such as washers, dryers or refrigerators, can be dropped off at the city’s recycling center during normal business hours. The recycling center is located at 400 Recycle Drive and is closed Sunday and Monday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
For more information about the e-cycle event, call 636-390-1032.