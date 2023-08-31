Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director for the city of Washington, is always on the lookout for businesses interested in locating to this area. But recently, he said, the interest has been really strong.
Typically, Maniaci said, he receives a handful of requests for information each month from site selectors and brokers on behalf of industrial clients.
“Sometimes I’ll get four in a month, and I can’t reply to any of them because they’re so specific to what they need, but I would say four to six typically in a month is average,” he said.
In the last two weeks alone, Maniaci said Monday, the city has received five requests for information that met the criteria for him to actually respond.
Maniaci said at the start of the process, the city usually does not even know what specific business is interested in a new site.
“The way they do it, they cast the net and say, ‘Hey, what community can support my client?’ So we don’t even know who the clients or businesses are, but the past two weeks to a month even, we’ve really seen the requests pick up,” he said. “So we’ve been submitting on as many as we can and we’d love to even get one. But regionally it just shows that business is picking up, and people are looking at growing.”
Frequently, Maniaci said, the requests for information include very specific requirements that a business is looking for, which Washington can’t always meet.
“Sometimes I get them, and they say, ‘We need 100 acres and it needs to have rail access.’ Well, I’m not going to submit on that. But ‘Hey, we need 40 acres?’ Well, now with Oldenburg Industrial Park, we can submit on that,” Maniaci said.
“Or even smaller projects people looking for 10 to 15 acres, that has been rare for a while, and I’ve gotten a couple of firms looking out for even those smaller projects. So if anything, I think it just shows that in the state, in the region, I don’t know who these clients are, but they’re looking to make expansions. They’re not slowing down.”
While the uptick in requests for information over the past month may not have resulted in any new deals being finalized yet, Maniaci said it is a positive sign for the city.
“We’re happy to keep submitting on them, and any business looking to expand to or grow in Washington, we’re happy to accommodate in any way we can,” he said.
