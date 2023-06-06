Downtown Washington Inc. and Washington’s Parks & Recreation Department are seeking volunteers for the Community Clean Up Day this Saturday.
From 8 a.m. to noon, people can pitch in to help keep Washington looking sharp by working on projects around downtown Washington. Most supplies will be provided by the Washington Parks & Recreation Department, but participants are encouraged to bring their own work gloves.
For Community Clean Up Day, volunteers will be doing small maintenance projects, such as mulching, painting and spraying for weeds.
“These events are great for community bonding and getting to know fellow residents,” said Nicole Oermann, Downtown Washington Inc.’s graphics and events assistant. “They have a huge impact on the well-being of our local economy. People in the area can come together and show their pride in their downtown through volunteering.”
The first Community Clean Up Day was held in 2010, when Downtown Washington, Inc. began renovations on the Downtown Washington Post Office. Since then, Community Clean Up Day had been held annually until 2022, when the organization decided to have it twice a year. The clean up days are now held in June and September.
Oermann said in June 2022, 75 volunteers assisted with projects during Community Clean Up Day, which was a record.