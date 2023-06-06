Brynner Frankenberg and Al Lampe volunteer
Brynner Frankenberg, left, and Al Lampe spruce up the area near the intersection of Jefferson and Fifth streets June 12 2021 during a community clean-up day in downtown Washington. Both were volunteering with a group from the Washington Fire Department.

 Missourian Photo/Ethan Colbert

Downtown Washington Inc. and Washington’s Parks & Recreation Department are seeking volunteers for the Community Clean Up Day this Saturday.

From 8 a.m. to noon, people can pitch in to help keep Washington looking sharp by working on projects around downtown Washington. Most supplies will be provided by the Washington Parks & Recreation Department, but participants are encouraged to bring their own work gloves.