The city of Washington is looking for a visionary, or two, who would breathe new life into a pair of historic structures along the riverfront.
On Friday, the city announced it was seeking leasing proposals for the Freight Depot on Front Street and the Waterworks Building in Rennick Park.
Those interested in leasing either of the two structures have until 2 p.m. on July 9 to complete their paperwork and submit their proposal. Proposals — which are required to include details about the use of the building, any planned renovations, description of parking needs and timeline for remodeling and occupancy — should be submitted to Washington City Clerk Sherri Klekamp’s office. The proposals will be reviewed by city officials and presented to the Washington City Council for approval.
“I think we’re going to be picky because we want something that is compatible with what we already have downtown,” said Washington Ward 2 Councilman Mark Wessels, who previously worked as the tourism and executive director of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce.
Those with questions about either property are encouraged to call Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci, 636-390-1004, or City Administrator Darren Lamb, 636-390-1001.
Lamb said he is hopeful that town houses built along Front Street, the opening of the River Sirens boutique hotel and the uptick in commercial and restaurant businesses opening downtown will have a “positive impact” on the city’s ability to find leaseholders. In recent years, there have been over 70 residential units added to the area. Commercial investment over the past 30 years has exceeded $70 million.
“We’ve seen now more than ever before about the impact development can have on other development. Our hope is that these properties could be used in a way that is compatible with what we already have downtown,” Lamb said. “For us as a city, this would be just another chance to provide a unique space that reflects the architecture of what we have downtown. There is no doubt that we’d like to see the buildings preserved with improvements made to them that will bring new life to them.”
The Waterworks Building, located at 1 Elbert Drive, was constructed in 1888 and was most recently used as an antiques business. The main floor is 2,160 square feet. There is a basement and a second floor, both measuring about 650 square feet. Public parking will be included as part of the leased property. Outdoor seating also would be available.
According to the city, the Waterworks Building could be used for a wine, brewery or other spirit-tasting room; a light restaurant; a bicycle rental or other park-friendly recreational rental; or pedestrian-friendly activities.
“It’s still up in the air. There are possibly some ideas for uses that we haven’t even thought of,” Lamb said.
The property, which is located in a 100-year flood plain, has not flooded since 2017, according to Lamb.
The Freight Depot, located at 325 W. Front St., is a 3,000-square-foot building that would have access to the adjacent parking lot.
“There are a lot of different things that could be done. If someone wants to propose a new and innovative thing, I think we’d be all ears,” Lamb said. The property is currently zoned M-2 Heavy Industrial, but the city is open to seeing the property rezoned to C-3, the zoning for the central commercial district.
Given the building’s location on Union Pacific property, all uses are subject to approval by Union Pacific, according to city officials.
Improvements are needed at both buildings, which is why the city is entertaining multiyear lease proposals for both structures, according to Lamb.
“There is a considerable amount of money that needs to be spent on both buildings, with the Waterworks Building more so than the Freight Depot,” Lamb said. The city is open to awarding a 25- to 30-year lease for the Waterworks Building and a 5- to 10-year lease on the Freight Depot.
The city will require the lessor to preserve and keep intact the “remaining original features” of both buildings. No existing interior or exterior features can be removed from the building without prior approval of the city, according to the information packet.
Downtown Washington Inc. Executive Director Tyler King said new businesses in these structures would be welcome additions to downtown.
“Downtown is thriving. You see the economic vitality of businesses that are in downtown,” King said. “Now is the time to be downtown.”