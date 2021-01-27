Days after learning their application for a Transportation Alternative Program grant to overhaul Front Street had been denied by the regional council of governments, Washington city leaders say they are moving forward with an application for a federal government grant program for the same project.
“We compete with all jurisdictions in the East-West Gateway. The projects are scored, and once the money runs out, it’s over,” said John Nilges, Washington’s public works director. He said the city did not receive its scorecard or a reason for the application’s denial.
The rejection allowed the city to “pivot quickly” to the federal government grant program, according to Nilges.
If approved, the federal grant program, which is known as the Surface Transportation Program, will provide up to 80 percent of the money to add new sidewalks and Americans with Disabilities (ADA) compliant ramps, address stormwater drainage issues, build new crosswalks and resurface the street along the city’s riverfront.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said the city’s 20 percent would be paid for using revenue from the city’s existing half-cent transportation sales tax.
The Front Street project has a total estimated price tag of $956,063, according to Lamb.
The city’s application for Front Street will be one of two grant applications that the city is submitting to the federal government. The city also is seeking funding for planned improvements on High Street from Fifth Street to Front Street, which is estimated to cost $1.2 million, Nilges said.
Nilges said while the two grant applications will be competing against each other for funding, both the High Street and Front Street projects are needed for different reasons. “High Street is in more need of pavement reconstruction,” Nilges said. “Front Street is in more need of sidewalk reconstruction.”
Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci told The Missourian from an economic development standpoint, Front Street has more commercial use and would have more to gain from the improvements.
These proposed High Street improvements are separate from the $597,150 project that city leaders approved last month, which will resurface High Street from Highway 100 to Ninth Street and add sidewalks along the area near St. Francis Borgia Regional High School.
Jokerst Paving and Contracting Inc., based in Festus, was selected by the Washington City Council to complete the work, which is expected to begin in mid-March but is subject to change, according to Lamb.
If both grant applications are denied, Nilges said the city would discuss reapplying for the grants next year or funding the project locally.
Lamb said it is possible that both projects could receive funding through the STP grant.
The application deadline for the grant is Thursday, Feb. 11. There is a fee for each grant application. Nilges said the application fee varies by the cost estimate to complete the project and is a percentage of the federal amount requested.
The fee for High Street’s application is $4,775. Nilges said the fee for Front Street’s application will be released at the next city council meeting.