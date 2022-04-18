While construction of a wider, longer runway at Washington Regional Airport remains years away, city officials already are saying the $6.86 million project could have a transformative impact for the airport and for the local business community.
“The airport has always been seen as an asset to the city of Washington and for our business community. It is something that we are able to really push and talk about whenever we are working with a business that wants to relocate here,” said Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci.
“This project would just make it that much more of a selling point,” Maniaci said. ‘This project’ refers to efforts to lengthen the runway by more than 500 feet and widen it by an additional 25 feet. The runway is currently 5,000 linear feet in length.
The longer runway would allow larger aircraft to land at the airport. The existing runway allows for planes with a wingspan of up to 79 feet to land, but an extended runway would accommodate planes with up to an 118-feet wingspan at Washington Regional Airport. These bigger planes, known as C-II aircraft, including the Cessna Citation X, the Lockheed JetStar, the Hawker 800, and Gulfstream II, typically seat between 8 to 12 passengers. Washington Regional Airport Manager Kevin Hellmann said he sees firsthand the need for the extended runway.
“There is always someone calling and asking about the size of our runway, and a lot of times they are asking because they have a bigger airplane,” Hellmann said. “People want to fly here, but we just need the runway capabilities necessary.”
According to Washington officials, the city is in the process of filing a $6.17 million federal funding request, which will be processed as part of the Department of Transportation’s Airport Improvement Program. The submission deadline is later this month, according to Washington Public Works Director John Nilges.
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s and Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer’s staffs are both open to facilitating the city’s funding request through the congressional process, according to city officials.
“We actually met with staff members from both Senator Blunt’s and Congressman Luetkemeyer’s office last week and discussed this opportunity,” Maniaci said.
According to officials, congressional members will review funding requests over the next several weeks.
Once reviewed, Blunt or Luetkemeyer will decide which funding requests to submit to the Senate or House subcommittees on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, which would then hold a hearing.
It is a process that could take months to complete, according to a spokesperson for Blunt, who said the “timelines (for appropriating funds) often vary.”
According to Nilges, the expansion of the airport’s runway has been a topic of discussion for years but possible funding for the project never materialized until now.
“Without this funding, it is safe to say that this is a project that would not be done for many, many years into the future,” Nilges said. According to a draft of the city’s AIP funding request, the total cost of the project is $6.86 million and the city would pay for roughly 10 percent of the overall project.
If funding is approved, a design and environmental assessment would begin in January 2023. Construction would be expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2025.
Both Nilges and Hellmann said extending the runway would likely spur construction of more hangars at the airport. The city is preparing to go out to bid in the coming weeks on the possible construction of eight new hangars, with contractors having the option to bid up to four additional hangars.
“None of the hangars that we have would hold a larger jet like (the C-II) airplanes,” Nilges said. “Building hangars that would fit those planes is something that we would need to look at in the future. ... This is all very positive stuff for the city’s airport. It has some great momentum.”