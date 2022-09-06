Washington City Hall
Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

One of the focal points of Tuesday night’s Washington City Council meeting will be a proposal from the city’s public works department.

“What we are asking the city council is to approve a contract with (CBB Transportation) so that we can have an updated traffic analysis of the intersection of Highway 100 and Rabbit Trail Drive, including new traffic counts now that Starbucks has opened in the Bank of Franklin County bank building,” said Washington City Engineer John Nilges. 