One of the focal points of Tuesday night’s Washington City Council meeting will be a proposal from the city’s public works department.
“What we are asking the city council is to approve a contract with (CBB Transportation) so that we can have an updated traffic analysis of the intersection of Highway 100 and Rabbit Trail Drive, including new traffic counts now that Starbucks has opened in the Bank of Franklin County bank building,” said Washington City Engineer John Nilges.
CBB Transportation, a St. Louis-based engineering and planning firm, completed the most recent traffic count in 2021. Nilges said the company, based on experiences in other communities, believes the opening of the Starbucks has “generated a lot more traffic at that intersection.”
According to traffic counts from the Missouri Department of Transportation, the number of motorists using the intersection peaked in 2017 when 2,405 motorists turned from Rabbit Trail Drive onto Highway 100. In 2021, which is the most recent data available, that number was 2,298 motorists.
Nilges said the 2021 traffic study took into account the opening of the Planet Fitness location and the bank building.
If the contract is approved by the council, CBB would be tasked with reviewing traffic crash data from 2019 to 2021 and doing traffic counts at least three times a day on Highway 100, Rabbit Trail Drive, the driveway of the Planet Fitness and the driveway of the Bank of Franklin County location. The company suggests they would study traffic flow from 7-9 a.m.; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; and 4-6 p.m.
In addition to the traffic counts, the company also would provide engineering services for additional turn lanes as well as design sidewalk improvements at the intersection that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to a memo from the company to Nilges. Specifically, CBB would design a southbound right-turn lane on International Avenue at Highway 100 and a westbound right-turn lane on Highway 100 for Rabbit Trail Drive. The firm also would design a solution for how Phoenix Center Drive’s intersection with Rabbit Trail Drive could be moved south away from Highway 100.
These engineering services, Nilges said, are needed so the city can submit a complete Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) grant application. The grant, which would cover 80 percent of the ultimate construction costs, is facilitated by the East-West Gateway Council. The city would pay for the remaining 20 percent.
It is unclear how much the relocation of Phoenix Center Drive, the construction of the turn lanes and sidewalk improvements will cost. The current CBB contract carries a $14,600 price tag, including $4,700 for the traffic study, $5,900 for the conceptual drawings and construction cost estimate for the turnlanes, sidewalks and street relocation, and $4,000 for assisting the city with the grant application.
Nilges said Tuesday prior to the council meeting that the city would likely get the results from CBB in 60 days. He said city staff would then begin working on the CMAQ grant application, which is due later this fall.
“Last year, every CMAQ grant application that was submitted was approved for funding. We are hoping that will be the case again this year,” Nilges said. If the grant application is approved, Nilges said construction on the turnlanes would likely not begin until 2026 or 2027, with the latter representing Nilges’ “worst-case scenario.”
“Since the council directed city staff to look for grant opportunities to pay for these improvements, that means the federal government and MoDOT will be involved in the project,” Nilges said. “It means they will be reviewing the plans and checking in every step along the way.”
Once construction gets underway, Nilges said he expects it to move fairly quickly.
“I would imagine that construction will be wrapped up in a year,” Nilges said. It is unlikely that the construction of the turnlanes or relocation of Phoenix Center Drive will be done any sooner, according to officials.
Nilges acknowledged on Tuesday that the road has been a source of frustration for city officials and residents for years. Critics of the intersection’s traffic flow have said for more than a decade that it poses significant safety risks to motorists.
“From my perspective, anything that provides a solution to that problem, that also increases safety to the traveling public is a good thing and worth the wait,” Nilges said. That particular stretch of Highway 100 averages between 10,000 and 19,000 vehicles per day, while Rabbit Trail Drive averages between 1,000 and 1,700 vehicles per day. Phoenix Center Drive averages fewer than 1,000 cars per day, according to traffic counts completed in 2020 by the Missouri Department of Transportation.
In other business, the Washington City Council also will hear a presentation from city staff about the upcoming budget. Details of the presentation will be in the weekend edition of The Missourian.