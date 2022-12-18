Low water levels in the Missouri River have exposed some long-ago dumped debris and city officials are hoping to clean up the riverfront before water levels rise.
“That’s the entry to our city, at least historically, and right now, the waterway does not look so good,” said Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker.
Dunker and members of the Washington Parks and Recreation Commission spent a portion of their meeting on Wednesday evening discussing the various trash items that they had spotted along the river — a picnic table, a toilet, pipes, and other debris — and ways to remove the trash from the visibly low river.
“It (low water levels) has exposed a lot of trash. I don’t know whose responsibility it is to police that, but aesthetically, environmentally it is not a good situation,” said Gavin Woolley, a member of the Washington Parks and Recreation Commission.
Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb, who was in attendance at the meeting, said the land that the debris appears to be on belongs to the city. He said the city would work to assemble a team of city staff to remove the items from the river.
“Have we historically ever done this before, no. But it is something that we could do,” Lamb said.
“If we’re ever going to do something about the trash, then now may be the time,” Dunker said. Water levels are expected to rise by more than a foot next week thanks to recent precipitation elsewhere along the Missouri River basin. However, the National Weather Service is forecasting that water levels will return to their current level or fall below from Dec. 26 through Jan. 11.
In other business, the Washington Parks and Recreation Commission voted to pen a letter of support of the local effort to bring the 2024 and 2025 Mid-South Regional American Legion baseball tournaments to Washington’s Ronsick Field. The tournaments, which are the preliminary round before the American Legion World Series, feature five days of baseball games as teams compete in a double-elimination tournament. Each region is composed of eight teams and 136 players. The Mid-South Region includes teams from Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee.
The parks commission also approved adding a swing set to the new children’s playground area that is being funded by Downtown Washington Inc. for the James A. Rennick Riverfront Park. According to Dunker, the new swing set will feature four swings, including one designed for a small child and one that is accessible for children with disabilities. The other swings will be traditional-size.
Dunker also reported that the caboose at Railroad Heritage Park has received three new coats of paint, but is still not finished. The contractor will come to finish painting the caboose as weather allows.
“Even if it is not the finished product, it still looks better than what it did,” Dunker said.
He also reported that there may be a delay in the installation of the fence around Phoenix Park’s playground. The installation work is slated to begin Monday, and take five business days to complete. However, the contractor said the forecasted cold temperatures could delay the project.