Employees representing five different Washington’s city departments have been out plowing the roads since Sunday afternoon but the extremely cold temperatures are posing some unique challenges, according to Public Works Director John Nilges.
Nilges said it has been “all hands on deck” to clear the roads in Washington, with snow plows being driven by employees from the city’s street, water, sewer, parks, and engineering departments.
“We started treating the roads (Sunday) with salt but as the temperatures get colder and the roads still somewhat covered it’s harder for the salt to take effect,” Nilges said, adding the challenge is treating the roads with salt and then having to plow the snow off after. “When we plow the snow, the salt also is plowed away.”
Nilges said salt treatments on the roads become less effective when the temperature drops below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
Monday, Nilges said there were six large trucks, two small trucks and two parks department trucks, assisting in snow removal operations, using a combination of both salt and cinders to add traction to the roads. Those operations are set to continue over the next 24 hours.
Nilges said he expects the roads will be cleared by Tuesday morning, despite more snow accumulation forecasted for Monday afternoon and evening.
Officials are also closely tracking the winter storm scheduled to hit the area Wednesday as well, Nilges said.
The city had not received any reports of water pipes bursting in homes due to the cold weather. Nilges said those breaks are not typically reported to the city.
The city was notified, however, of a water main break on Stafford Street Monday morning. Nilges said the break repairs to the break were expected to be completed Monday. Stafford Street between Meadowlark and Ninth Street was closed temporarily as a result.
Emergency Management Director Mark Skornia said he is recommending all persons “stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary to allow for crews to clear the roads.”
Those who are homeless in the area and in need of a warming shelter should contact local law enforcement, Skornia said. “They can check in at Mercy (Hospital Washington) to receive housing for the night,” Skornia said.