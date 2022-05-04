Will April showers mean May flowers?
With 5.18 inches of precipitation measured at the Missourian office this month, it was the wettest April since 2019. That year, a total of 5.45 inches of precipitation was measured in April.
Two of the three wettest Aprils on record have been in the last seven years. A total of 10.39 inches was measured in 2016 with 10.38 inches in 2017.
The wettest April on record is 10.41 inches measured in 1994.
This year, there have been two readings above an inch. Those were 1.38 inches April 15 and 1.3 inches April 25. The April 25 reading was for three days, including a weekend.
The average precipitation for April, going back to 1951, is 4.28 inches.
Through April 29, this year’s precipitation is 16.25 inches. That breaks down as follows:
• January — 2.25 inches for 2022. 3.15 inches in 2021. The average is 2.46 inches.
• February — 3.07 inches for 2022. 2.4 inches for 2021. The average is 2.45 inches.
• March — 5.75 inches for 2022. 4.23 inches for 2021. Average is 3.62 inches.
• April — 5.18 inches for 2022, 3.74 inches for 2021. Average is 4.28 inches.