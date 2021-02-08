If a proposed ordinance is approved by the Washington City Council, residents will see multiple changes on their water bills, including its appearance.
Public Works Director John Nilges gave the Washington City Council a presentation about the proposed changes at its workshop meeting Monday, Feb. 1.
The changes would include how the city handles delinquent payments and what it charges for reconnections. The bills also would be printed in color.
Currently, a water bill is considered delinquent 20 days from the date of billing and water service is suspended 15 days after a bill’s due date.
Under the proposal, a bill would become delinquent after the due date indicated on the printed statement, but water service would not be suspended, or shut-off, until 40 days after a bill is unpaid. Nilges said the change would allow water customers to receive the next month’s bill, which would serve as a reminder of their past-due bill.
Nilges said, on average, between 15 percent to 20 percent of the city’s 6,700 customers have outstanding bills over a one-month period, but the percentage of those late on their payments over a two-month period is much lower, at an average of between 3 percent and 5 percent.
Throughout the pandemic, the city has not shut off utilities, including water service. The total of delinquent bills during that time was roughly $70,000 during the summer but to date is approximately $25,000. In January, Nilges said the city resumed suspending water service for delinquent payment but the number of those who were delinquent had returned to pre-pandemic levels.
The city’s current payment plan calls for residents pay their current bill and 50 percent of the delinquent bill, plus any penalties, interest and reconnection fees.
The proposed plan calls for residents to pay off their debt before shutoff in six months by paying their current bill, 20 percent of the delinquent bill, and a 10 percent penalty and interest. If the payment plan is set up after shut-off, the same would apply with the addition of a $75 fee for water reconnection.
The reconnection fee is an increase of $25 from the current fee of $50.
Ward 1 Councilman Steve Sullentrup suggested utilizing the deposit residents make to the city to pay off the delinquent bills and reconnect the water after another deposit has been made.
Sullentrup saidhe also would like to see tenants face more of the financial responsibility of the delinquent bills rather than the landlords.
If those who are delinquent and set up a payment plan choose to do automatic bill pay all penalties, interest and reconnection fees would be waived.
Nilges said it would be a one-time waiver for residents, and the city would track who had signed up for automatic bill pay where fees were waived.
Ward 1 Councilman Nick Obermark said he liked the incentive for residents to choose paperless or automatic billing for waived fees for bill delinquency.
Ward 2 Councilman Mark Wessels echoed Obermark.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said Monday if no major changes are made to the plan it will be brought before the council for approval at the Feb. 16 meeting.
Nilges said if the plan is approved, the February bill, which will be mailed out March 15, will reflect these changes.