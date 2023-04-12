The city of Union is dealing with the rejection of another potentially large grant.
The city recently learned it was not selected for a community revitalization grant to help develop a rundown lot it recently purchased between City Hall to the south and the United Bank of Union headquarters to the north, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said at the April 6 meeting of the Union Development Corp. board. Union planned to use funds from the $700,000 grant, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money administered through the Missouri Department of Economic Development, to build a farmers’ market pavilion or other attraction at the site.
The city’s parks department also recently learned it would not be receiving a $375,482 Land and Water Conservation Fund grant that would pay half the cost of Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades and other improvements at the large pavilion in City Park. That grant uses National Park Service ARPA money administered through Missouri State Parks, a division of the state Department of Natural Resources.
Schmieder was surprised how many economic development grants went toward parks.
“I thought that was, kind of, interesting, because most of the time, Land Water Conservation Fund, which they offer every year through the Department of the Interior in the federal government, is usually used for parks projects,” he said. “But on the list of awards (for the economic development grant), most of them were either shelters for homeless or United Way-type projects or park facilities,” he said.
The city now plans to seek funding to help it develop the site, considered a key aspect of downtown revitalization efforts, through a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant or “similar funding mechanism,” Schmieder said in his written report for Monday’s Board of Aldermen meeting.
The city is still waiting to see if it will receive a $4 million industrial site development grant that would help the UDC buy land for a new industrial park, Schmieder said. “They say about a two-month window, but they’ve been running about a month behind with their announcements,” he said.
That grant process is also administered by the Missouri Department of Economic Development, but it’s from the Industrial Site Development Program this time.
This year’s Union Farmers’ Market will remain at East Central College, 1964 Prairie Dell Road, starting April 28. It will be held the second and fourth Fridays of each month from 4 to 7 p.m., through Sept. 9.