Vacant lot
Missourian photo/Geoff Folsom

The city of Union is dealing with the rejection of another potentially large grant.

The city recently learned it was not selected for a community revitalization grant to help develop a rundown lot it recently purchased between City Hall to the south and the United Bank of Union headquarters to the north, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said at the April 6 meeting of the Union Development Corp. board. Union planned to use funds from the $700,000 grant, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money administered through the Missouri Department of Economic Development, to build a farmers’ market pavilion or other attraction at the site.

