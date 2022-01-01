The city of Union is giving the Union Area Chamber of Commerce a break on what it charges for the chamber’s annual Distinguished Service Awards banquet on Feb. 5.
The chamber also requested use of the auditorium for a single day for its Trivia Night, at a date to be determined.
It also will use a block of Main Street for its annual Dinner on the Square in September, as well as the large pavilion in City Park for its annual Member Mingle in the fall.
The chamber also gets use of the auditorium lower floor meeting rooms for board meetings and other uses during the year.
In exchange, the chamber offered Union eight tickets for the awards banquet, 10 tickets each for Dinner on the Square and Member Mingle and a table at Trivia Night.
“More or less, the chamber is wanting to do some trading with us, our facility for some tickets,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann told the city’s Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee.
The city determined that the chamber’s rental requests are worth $2,000, while the event tickets are worth only $1,000.
But the Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee agreed to the chamber’s request at its Dec. 6 meeting. The full board of aldermen unanimously passed the agreement Dec. 13.
Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said the agreement was a goodwill gesture by the city.
“We’re a little off, but it wasn’t something that’s not doable,” he said after the meeting.
Aldermen said they don’t have a problem with helping the chamber, since the organization promotes the city.
“This is very similar to what we did with United Way,” Zimmermann said.
The chamber awards recognize residents in several categories, including educators, students and first responders. It features the Distinguished Service Award for someone 41 and older and Outstanding Young Person for someone between 20 and 40.