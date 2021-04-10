The Union Parks and Recreation Department is trying to make it easier for people to donate to improve the parks.
Although the department receives some funding from property taxes, its expenses are far greater than what it brings in, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said at a recent park advisory board meeting. “We have a lot of facilities that generate zero funds back, like the playgrounds,” he said. “We do generate some funds off rentals of pavilions and swim lessons, things like that.”
The parks department brought in $492,528 in revenue from its entry fees for leagues and programs, as well as facility rentals and other uses, according to its audit from June 30, 2020. But it spent $1,412,189 on personnel, maintenance, programs, events and other areas.
A drop box for donations was suggested at the meeting, but the idea was quickly shot down.
“I know the amount of vandalism that happens in our parks,” Pohlmann said. “So that would not last.”
Pohlmann is considering putting up signs in parks with QR codes, which visitors scan with their smartphones. The phone takes them to a website where they can donate electronically.
“It would be a way to say, ‘Do you love this park? Are you from this community? Would you love to see more parks like this?’ ” he said.
Board Member Gary D’Onofrio questioned how many donations the signs would bring in, pointing to similar electronic surveys where the parks department hasn’t received many responses. “If you’re going to get five donations a month, is it going to be worthwhile?” he asked.
Board President Suzy Curnutte suggested placing the signs in high traffic areas, like near concession stands and restrooms. Asking patrons to add donations to concession stand payments also was suggested.
“If you could do one of those round-up things, everybody’s been doing that lately,” Curnutte said.
Pohlmann was trying to also get donations in areas that don’t often make money, saying the concession stands already generate revenue.
“I’m thinking of the grandparent who previously was from Union who brings their kids and sees the Kiwanis Playground,” Pohlmann said. “They say, ‘Wow, there’s this rubber surface with the zip line and all these things.’ And right next to them is a sign that says, ‘Would you like to help create another park like this?’ ”
D’Onofrio said the parks should allow donations both ways. “The round-ups, you’re guaranteed something,” he said. “That (idea), you’re not guaranteed anything.”