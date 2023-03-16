Union Auditorium

A fitness craze will be pounding its way into Union, and it will be offered for free.

The Union Park Advisory Board recommended at its March 2 meeting that the city move forward with cardio drumming classes, which Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said will be run similar to its popular free line dancing classes. The classes will be run by Deborah Barnett, a volunteer instructor who has taken line dancing at the City Auditorium in the past.

