A fitness craze will be pounding its way into Union, and it will be offered for free.
The Union Park Advisory Board recommended at its March 2 meeting that the city move forward with cardio drumming classes, which Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said will be run similar to its popular free line dancing classes. The classes will be run by Deborah Barnett, a volunteer instructor who has taken line dancing at the City Auditorium in the past.
“If anybody has come in during the line dancing, the age group is probably 60 and over, very much into the seniors,” Pohlmann said. “This cardio drumming will be done with various accommodations for people that may have mobility issues.”
The request still needs final approval from the Board of Aldermen.
Pohlmann showed the board a video of participants hitting large exercise balls inside plastic tubs with drum sticks.
Classes are expected to start in May when the instructor returns from Florida, Pohlmann said. The course will last eight weeks.
“We would really love to do it Wednesday, because we already have a Monday line dancing and Tuesday line dancing,” he said. “And we think this would meet the needs of those same people that do line dancing. As a park staff, we would really like to have it on a day when we don’t already have a program that would meet the needs of these individuals.”
The city is looking to have the cardio drumming class around 8 a.m. Some board members said they would rather it be held when people who work can attend.
“The line dancing and this are (run by) 100 percent volunteers, and they do not want to be out in the dark,” Pohlmann said. “These individuals don’t drive in the dark. This is free to the public, and it is done through volunteer participation, and they go to bed early.”
While the program is free to the public, a suggested donation to the Union Food Pantry will be in place, similar to what has been done with the line dancing classes.
Class size will be limited to 20 participants, according to the park board’s agenda packet. The city added that cardio drumming assists with cardiovascular health, cognitive function, coordination, memory, motor skills and overall strength.
The parks department will provide 20 sets of drum sticks, as well as 20 exercise balls and tubs for the classes. It will also provide five sets of pool noodle drum sticks for people who cannot use wooden sticks.