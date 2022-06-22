A Union home that was twice damaged by fire has been ordered to be demolished by the city.
The house at 207 Vondera Ave. was badly damaged by an Oct. 30, 2021 fire. According to a city report, the north half of the main floor received “substantial” fire damage, while structural roof and framing were destroyed to the point they no longer provide the roof’s structural capacity. The basement also suffered significant damage.
The house burned again June 22, 2022, City Engineer J.D. Kelley told the Board of Aldermen at a public hearing at the board’s June 13 meeting.
The city’s building inspector determined the house to be a “dangerous structure,” Kelley said. “And pursuant to that, it is declared a public nuisance.”
The property owners were given 30 days to demolish the building, but work did not start in that time, Kelley said.
The city has posted several notices for people to keep out and boarded up the building on several occasions, Kelly added.
Alderman Barbara Laberer asked if anyone is inhabiting the building.
City Attorney Matt Schroeder replied, “not legally.”
“There are reports that people are living there, but they’re not supposed to be because it’s posted,” he said.
Peggy Hoemann, a daughter of the building’s listed owner, Anthony Maciejewski, told the board she should not be responsible for the cost of tearing down the building.
Schroeder asked Hoemann if anyone in the family has any intention of fixing the house up.
“I’m not,” she said. “I can’t afford it. And I can’t afford to be charged for what you guys are going to do to it.”
Mayor Bob Schmuke told Hoemann that a lien will be put on the property once the building is torn down and cleaned up.
“It’s all going to be put against the lien against the property,” he said. “It’s nothing you will have to pay out of pocket until the property is sold. And then the city will get their money back before you get anything left from whatever the lot gets.”
Family members brought up hiring someone to tear the building down themselves, but Schroeder said it is too late for that because they have not submitted a plan.
Schmuke told Hoemann the property is a “huge, huge liability.” “And you’re taking a very big chance of somebody, a kid, going in there and being hurt,” he said, “and then being sued by a parent or something.”
After the public hearing, the board voted unanimously to move forward with demolition on the property.