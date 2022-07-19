Union city officials are looking to turn a dilapidated downtown area into an asset.
Union Mayor Bob Schmuke confirmed that the city is in negotiations with the Susan C. Reed Trust to purchase a vacant lot that is mostly an abandoned stretch of concrete and gravel.
The block sits directly across East Locust Street from City Hall, which opened in 2020. The block also is bordered by East Main Street to the North, South Jefferson Avenue to the east and South Washington Avenue to the west.
About three quarters of the block is vacant, except for buildings in the southwestern corner near the intersection of South Washington Avenue and East Locust Street.
According to the Franklin County Assessor’s Office, most of the block is owned by the Reed Trust, with the exception of one building on South Washington Avenue. Also across the street from the block are the headquarters of United Bank of Union to the north and Union Furniture to the west.
The primary use of the block will be for parking, something that has come up often in discussions of downtown needs in Union’s once-a-decade comprehensive plan process, Schmuke said.
“One of our biggest complaints uptown is we don’t have enough parking,” Schmuke told The Missourian. “We need to add parking uptown, for sure. That’s our main goal.”
While the sales agreement has informally been approved by both parties, a contract had not been signed, Schmuke said Friday. “I think that will happen, for sure we’re going to do that,” he said.
Along with parking, the city is looking at other possibilities for the space, including a permanent home for the Union Farmers’ Market, Schmuke said. The market has moved around lately, being based in the Dickey Bub parking lot in 2019, the commuter lot near First Baptist Church in 2020 and 2021 and at East Central College this year.
Schmuke said Union could seek grant money to help pay for restrooms and a pavilion for the farmers’ market. “Now that we’ve bought it, we’re going to need some help paying for upgrades and stuff,” he said.
Along with serving as a shelter for the market, the pavilion could be used for band performances, Schmuke said. “There’s a lot of area there, it could possibly be for some kind of festival,” he said. “Maybe a food truck Friday, an area for people to sit and enjoy, maybe, a concert up there.”
The additional parking also will help with the new Hansen Park, which is expected to open nearby this fall at the corner of East Main and South Oak streets. That park is being paid for by the estate of the late community and business leader Bob Hansen and donated to the city. According to an agreement between Hansen’s trust and the city, the park is to serve as a gathering place for families and local groups with a focus on “adult-related events and not as a children’s playground.”
“There’s no place to park around it,” Schmuke said. “(The proposed lot) is two blocks away, but it’s at least someplace where people can park and walk up the street.”
Schmuke is hopeful the changes could pull new businesses to the area. The city recently set up a committee for downtown revitalization. “This is where it starts, is by purchasing this lot and see where it goes from there,” he said.
The city has been negotiating with the Reed family for about a year, Schmuke said, adding he did not have the final purchase price.