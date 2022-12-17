Union saw its streak of five consecutive months of year-over-year monthly sales tax revenue increases snapped in October.
The city collected $235,166 in October 2022, the most recent month available. That was a decrease of $26,557, or 12.5 percent, from the $261,723 collected in October 2021, according to figures with the board of aldermen’s Dec. 12 agenda packet.
The October 2021 number was a high bar, since, at the time, it was the second most collected by the city in any month since at least 2013.
The October decrease marks only the second time Union has seen its year-over-year monthly sales tax revenue decrease in the last 17 months. The only other decrease in that time period came in April 2022, when Union also realized a strong collection from the previous year. April 2022 sales tax receipts were $253,055, down from $268,669 in April 2021, which at the time was the largest collection from any month since at least 2013. It has since been exceeded by the $278,252 collected in July 2022.
Union will have another challenge besting the 2021 figures when the November 2022 sales tax numbers are released. While the $222,664 brought in during November 2021 was lower than either this or last year’s sales tax figures for October, it was a particularly strong number for November, which tends to be among the slower sales tax collection months, increasing by 34.93 percent over the November 2020 collection.