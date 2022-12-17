Union Missouri
Union saw its streak of five consecutive months of year-over-year monthly sales tax revenue increases snapped in October.

The city collected $235,166 in October 2022, the most recent month available. That was a decrease of $26,557, or 12.5 percent, from the $261,723 collected in October 2021, according to figures with the board of aldermen’s Dec. 12 agenda packet.

