City of Union reviews free pool passes

The city of Union is deciding whether the free pool passes it provides city employees and city elected officials are all wet.
The passes to the Splash-N-Swimplex have been provided since the early 2000s, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said at the city’s May 2 Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee meeting. But whether the passes are appropriate came up in a recent legal discussion.
“The expense of it is, simply, there’s a little plastic card,” Zimmermann said. “I would say it’s $1, that’s really the cost to the city. It’s a soft expense in that there’s really no hard cost or expenditures on the city’s behalf to provide that.”
Mayor Bob Schmuke asked City Attorney Matt Schroeder whether the cards can be provided to city employees, but not elected officials.
“That’s where the rub comes in, is elected officials, correct Matt?” he asked.
Schroeder disagreed, saying the cards are worth well more than $1.
“My rub is ‘one for all, all for one,’ ” he said. “If the Board (of Aldermen) says it’s part of your pay for people that get an employment check, as a perk, I think that’s a budgeted item. It needs to go in the budget and be approved. I think giving it away might be a violation of something called the Constitution of Missouri, which says you’re not supposed to give public property away.”
While employees will receive their regular pay “no matter what,” the pool passes have value because the city charges other people to use the pool, Schroeder said.
Schroeder was asked about possibly charging employees $1 to cover the cost of the card. He replied they are still giving away $59 of the $60 cost of the pool pass.
The punch cards are good for 20 visits to the pool, according to the city’s website.
“They don’t expire,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann told The Missourian. “You can use that for 20 visits over five years. Or you could say, ‘I’m in a group of 20 people, here’s the card.’ ”
Only three city employees used their punch cards in 2021, Pohlmann said Monday.
The cost of the passes will need to go into the 2022-23 fiscal year budget to be appropriate, Schroeder said.
“It would be similar to, ‘We already own a backhoe, let’s let people use it,’ ” he said. “I’m just trying to stay out of the audit.”
No action was taken on Schroeder’s suggestion, but it is expected to be discussed further by the full Board of Aldermen.
The pool is scheduled to open for the 2022 season on May 31.