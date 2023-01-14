The city of Union is planning to bring back its summer day camp in 2023 but with changes intended to contain financial losses.
The camp returned in 2022 for the first time in five years. It drew 35 campers over three sessions, with the sessions starting in June, the week after the Union R-XI School District ended classes for the summer, and the last session concluding in August the week before school started for fall.
While the camp generated $25,415, all from camper fees, it posted $49,095 in expenses, according to city statistics. That includes $45,180 in salaries and $3,916 in supplies and other costs.
In all, the camp lost $23,680.
“I think it was successful, by the number of kids that participated,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said at the Jan. 5 Park Advisory Board meeting. “Unfortunately, our expenses were over our revenue by quite a bit.”
Among the changes being considered is increasing fees from the 2022 rate of $100 per camper, per week, with a discount to $75 for additional campers from the same household.
The city is also considering applying to the United Way for a grant, but that won’t be ready in time for the 2023 summer camp.
“That has to be done in October of each year,” Zimmermann said, adding that Washington received about $9,000 from United Way for its camp.
The city initially wanted to hold the line on the cost of the camp to try to get more participation, but might have to make some changes, Zimmermann said. “We probably just offered it a little too low,” he said.
Zimmermann expects to raise the rates to $130-$140 per camper, per week and eliminate the discounts for multiple kids from the same home. The camp runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.
Parks Program Coordinator Angie Breeden said that is still a good deal.
“You have to remember, per week for day care is like $180 now,” she said.
The city might also eliminate allowing campers to spend part of the day at the camp at a lower rate during summer school. That required the city to have a staff member on hand to meet students as they arrived.
“Plus, sometimes the bus would be behind, they’d have to be out there waiting,” Breeden said. “We didn’t know where the bus was. It’s not worth it.”
Another cost saving measure discussed was getting sponsors for T-shirts given to each camper.
Board member Theresa Lanham said she knows someone who had her child at the camp and was told the teen counselors were “not very nice.” “They were not friendly, they were very short with the kids,” she said. “They were distracted easily.”
If people do not feel comfortable talking to the camp director, they can talk to parks department officials at the City Auditorium or go to City Hall, Zimmermann said. “Don’t keep it quiet, let us know when there’s an issue,” he said.
The city has to pull seasonal employees from concession stands and the Splash-N-Swimplex for the camp, with some 15 year olds working, Breeden said. “They were actually working a job that they really weren’t interested in taking,” she said.
Lanham added that her own grandson attended the camp and “had a blast.” “He doesn’t live full-time in this area,” she said. “So he got to meet a lot of kids in his neighborhood that he didn’t see before, and he really enjoyed it.”
Activities at the camp in 2022 included going to the pool and playing games in the auditorium on days it was too hot to go outside. Breeden said they are considering having programs with the University of Missouri Extension in 2023.
The camp is valuable in giving kids an alternative to playing computer games or getting in trouble, board member Dan Hittson said. “That’s good for our community, all the way around,” he said.
Others said word still needs to get out about the camp.
“It’s going to take time to realize the camp is back,” board member Jeannie Stevens added.
Ultimately, the city wants the camp to break even financially, according to officials. Zimmermann expressed confidence in Parks Director Chad Pohlmann’s ability to accomplish that by adjusting rates and applying for grants.
While a cost was not determined, the park board unanimously recommended keeping the camp in 2023, while eliminating half days. A final decision rests with the board of aldermen.