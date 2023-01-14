Union City Hall

The city of Union is planning to bring back its summer day camp in 2023 but with changes intended to contain financial losses.

The camp returned in 2022 for the first time in five years. It drew 35 campers over three sessions, with the sessions starting in June, the week after the Union R-XI School District ended classes for the summer, and the last session concluding in August the week before school started for fall.

