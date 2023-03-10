While construction has not yet started, Union officials say the planned downtown Hansen Park will be worth the wait.
“Even though it’s not a city project, it will be a city property eventually,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann noted at the March 2 meeting of the Union Development Corp. board. “I’ve noticed a lot of negative comments about the condition of it, it’s current state.”
The park is being built by the trust of the late Robert “Bob” Hansen, a Union business leader and longtime East Central College board member who owned now-demolished buildings on the site of the planned park. The area will be transformed to a park pursuant to the wishes of Hansen, who died in 2021, and transferred to the city of Union, which will operate it. The Hansen trust is paying for construction of the park.
“The trustees, I think, are working diligently to try to put the best product forward that they can for the public,” Zimmermann said. “And it takes time. It’s very expensive what they’re going through right now.”
The future site of the park has largely been a gravel lot on the northwest corner of Main and Oak streets, diagonal to the Historic Franklin County Courthouse, since buildings Hansen owned were demolished in spring 2022. The trust is now finalizing drawings for the park, as well as any changes, Zimmermann said.
“Work there should begin fairly shortly,” he said.
City officials have said Hansen Park is a key component of downtown redevelopment plans. It is located on Main Street just down from a block the city has purchased between United Bank of Union’s main branch and City Hall. The city plans to redevelop the block and shut down Main Street for events between Hansen Park and the redeveloped block, which could include a small amphitheater and farmers’ market pavilion.
The Union Board of Aldermen voted in March 2022 to accept the donation of Hansen Park when it is completed, with certain conditions.
Union is required to maintain the park “in perpetuity” or the park will revert to the East Central College Foundation or Zion United Church of Christ.
The park’s trust will be responsible for all costs in carrying out Hansen’s wishes for the park, including demolition, excavation and hiring a contractor for the site, according to the agreement.
The park is expected to have public restrooms.
Buildings demolished to make way for the park include the former location of the Franklin County Historical Society’s museum, which moved to a new location a block away at 300 E. Locust St.