Hansen Park

Hansen Park site shown Monday, Feb. 6

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

While construction has not yet started, Union officials say the planned downtown Hansen Park will be worth the wait.

“Even though it’s not a city project, it will be a city property eventually,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann noted at the March 2 meeting of the Union Development Corp. board. “I’ve noticed a lot of negative comments about the condition of it, it’s current state.”

