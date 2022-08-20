The Union Board of Aldermen has approved the purchase of vacant lots across from City Hall that the city hopes to turn into an asset.
The city is buying the property for $300,000 from the Susan C. Reed Trust with plans to add parking, along with other potential uses.
The block is bordered by East Main Street to the north, South Jefferson Avenue to the east and South Washington Avenue to the west. Along with City Hall, it is close to the United Bank of Union headquarters and Union Furniture & Flooring.
According to the agreement with the Reed Trust, the purchase includes six vacant lots within the block across Locust Street from City Hall. The lots make up the entire eastern half of the block, as well as the northwestern portion. Buildings in the southwestern part of the block are not involved in the sale.
The city also is in the process of applying for a community revitalization grant for the property, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said at the Aug. 4 meeting of the Union Development Corp. board. The grant consists of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money that is administered through the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
“From here, there is a 60-day application process, where we are going to submit some of the project design, some of the proposals,” he said.
The city plans to seek around $700,000, which will require matching funds from the city of between 30 percent and 50 percent, Schmieder said.
“So we’re having to use the city’s ARPA money to match the state ARPA money,” he said.
The project also has potential for private investment or additional matches, Schmieder said.
Initially, the city plans to clean up the property, then add parking around the perimeter, Schmieder said. “Then do like a farmers’ market pavilion in the center, somewhat of a community gathering space,” he said. “Something for a public use venue, entertainment kind of district.”
Mayor Bob Schmuke previously said grants could be used to help build restrooms at the farmers’ market venue.
The additional parking also will help with the new Hansen Park, which is expected to open nearby this fall, at the corner of East Main and South Oak streets. That park is being paid for by the estate of the late community and business leader Bob Hansen and was donated to the city. According to an agreement between Hansen’s trust and the city, the park is to serve as a gathering place for families and local groups with a focus on “adult-related events and not as a children’s playground.”
Hansen Park is expected to be completed by spring 2023.