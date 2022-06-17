At the June Union Development Corp. board meeting, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder, also the city’s economic development director, talked infrastructure — both private and public — and how it’s helping to turn Union into a “logistics hub.”
Union is in the process of drafting a comprehensive plan for the city, and the Board of Aldermen will likely discuss it later this summer.
Schmieder said railroad operator Jaguar Transport, which purchased what used to be part of the Rock Island Railroad in January, had refurbished the transload station near the intersection of Independence Drive and Park Road to operational status.
At the station, Schmieder said Jaguar offloads liquefied petroleum gas (LP gas) onto trucks to be distributed. Schmieder also said that Jaguar had indicated that it would continue making upgrades along the rail line to Maryland Heights.
Schmieder said, the upgrades, in addition to warehousing, logistics and freight companies like Huellinghoff Brothers and Climate Express Inc. — combined with the Interstate 44 trucking route — means Union is “becoming a logistics hub of sorts.”
“A stable line going in and out of Union can only benefit us,” Schmieder said.
Silgan Plastic Food Containers and Buddeez Inc. are among the companies that have used Jaguar rail transport since it took over operations from Progressive Rail and ownership from scrap company A&K Railroad Materials.
United Bank of Union President Mike Elliott, a UDC board member, asked how much Schmieder and other city officials had considered infrastructure growth as Union’s population and industry grows.
“Any time we talk annexation, it’s implied that we have to have infrastructure upgrades because our current systems can’t handle it,” Schmieder said.
These discussions are happening as Union puts together its comprehensive plan as a blueprint for the city’s future. It will include park system, infrastructure and partnership goals with the Union R-XI School District and East Central College.
“It gives us a document to say ‘Look, when you guys set out to think about what it is you wanted to do and you got the input from the public, and you listed off your goals — this is what you said was important in a snapshot in 2022,’” Schmieder said.