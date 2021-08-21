Union’s parks, buildings, development and public service committee approved agreements for three events at its Monday meeting.
The committee, made up of members of the board of aldermen, approved a deal with the Franklin County Area United Way for its Power of the Purse event.
The city will waive its usual fee of $700 for a two-day auditorium rental in exchange for not having to pay for a table for eight at the event.
A table for eight typically costs $240, according to the city.
“It will be a barter situation,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said.
Alderman Barbara Laberer asked if it was still OK for the city to provide free use of the auditorium to an organization considering new rules recently put in place.
“You can do it as long as the city’s getting something of value in exchange,” City Attorney Matt Schroeder said. “We can’t give away items or our services.”
The discussion on discounts for the auditorium came up after another civic organization, the Union Area Chamber of Commerce, asked for free use of the auditorium for its annual banquet. The city decided in December 2020 to give the chamber use of its facilities for a flat yearly rate of $800, which also includes use of the pavilion in City Park for its Member Mingle and use three times a month of a basement meeting room in the auditorium for its board meetings and Lunch & Learn events.
Individual tickets to the United Way event cost $30.
The event features wine, appetizers, a silent purse auction and male models, said Kim Strubberg, United Way executive director. It was not held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We cannot wait to get going,” she said after the meeting.
The Union Power of the Purse event is one of several United Way has around the county. It typically raises around $15,000, though attendance this year has been limited to 200 people.
Full capacity for the auditorium is 400 people, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Power of the Purse is planned for Oct. 13 at Union City Auditorium, 500 E. Locust St. For more information, email info@franklincountyuw.org or call 636-239-1018.
Aldermen also approved closing Main Street between South Oak and Church streets Sept. 17 for the Union Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Dinner on the Square event.
“We’ve done this in the past,” Alderman Paul Arand, the committee’s chairman, said.
Also approved was the use of the city’s fairgrounds for the Union FFA for its annual Antique Tractor Pull Sept. 17-27, which includes time to set up and clean the facility afterward. The actual event is scheduled for Sept. 19.