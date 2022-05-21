The city of Union has hired a company it hopes will help prevent HVAC outages at City Auditorium.
The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously at its May 9 meeting to hire Daikin-TMI Service, of Lenexa, Kansas, to provide inspections and other services to the building, which served as City Hall until 2020, when the parks department moved in. Daikin-TMI is the regional distributor for Daikin, which claims to be the world’s leading air conditioning company.
The city requested a preventive maintenance program, according to information from Daikin-TMI in the aldermen’s agenda packet. The company will provide routine inspections and maintenance of covered equipment.
The city will pay Daikin-TMI $4,535 annually for the two inspections. The agreement lasts through April 2023, with an option to renew.
The city uses an existing Daikin HVAC system in the auditorium, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann told aldermen.
“The Daikin system is a pretty good system, but there are a lot of sensors, valves and things such as that,” he said. “If one valve goes bad, it could cause a compressor failure. This is a way for us to have that monitored to prevent that failure.”
Zimmermann said the system failed in October 2021 after a cassette in the heating and cooling system went out. The system covers the city parks department office on the main floor and the former engineering office on the upper floor.
Officials said at the time that the part was replaced but the system was unable to communicate with the rest of the system.
Part of the building was without heating and cooling for three to four months this winter, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said. The city hoped to get reimbursed for the expense, estimated at $19,000, but it was not covered under its insurance, Pohlmann said.
Another portion, including the restroom and Pohlmann’s office on the main floor, were out during part of the previous winter, which cost around $2,000 to fix, Pohlmann said.
“Since we moved up there (in 2020), there have been (outages at) intermittent times,” he said.
The system was installed in 2014, according to previous Missourian reporting. Prior to that, the gymnasium was not air conditioned, and its boiler system required some offices to use space heaters to keep warm in winter.