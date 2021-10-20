New Haven is getting a big tech upgrade at city hall.
After getting the green light from the board of aldermen Monday, the city signed a $14,130 contract Wednesday with gWorks, a company that sells technology systems to governments, City Administrator Kathleen Trentmann said. Under the contract, the city will receive a new website builder, which it will use to upgrade its website and 10 Chromebook computers and create a new digital platform to manage the city’s paperwork. The package is called the “Front Desk Standard Onboarding Plus” software.
Trentmann said the software will allow residents to report complaints, potholes and other issues to the city online. It also will allow residents to view board of aldermen agenda packets online, she said. Currently, if residents wish to see the agenda packet, they have to physically go to city hall or the public library or file a records request, for which they would likely be charged, depending on how long the packet is for the meeting.
“It’ll help people see what’s going on with the city,” Trentmann said.
Ward 1 Aldermen Tim Otten operates the website now. He said the upgrade will not only make it easier for citizens to get information, but it will also be easier for city officials to interact with citizens.
Otten said the software makes it easier to pay online bills and will allow residents to reserve a pavilion at a city park online. He also said the new website will be more mobile-friendly than the current one.
“This is just going to be much more interaction that a citizen can have with city staff,” he said.
Otten said the city’s current website makes it difficult for residents to obtain information.
“The biggest thing we’re looking at, as aldermen, is transparency,” he said. “We often get residents who say, ‘I didn’t know y’all were doing this or that.’ Well, with this, everything the aldermen will get, they’ll get.”