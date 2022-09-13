City leaders delay vote on proposed homeless shelter

Public hearing still set for Sept. 19 but council not expected to vote on special permit request until October
While advocates for a proposed homeless shelter scored a victory Monday evening by garnering the support of the Washington Planning and Zoning Commission, they learned they will have to wait to see if the project clears the biggest hurdle — city council.
According to city leaders, the Washington City Council will hear more public testimony about the proposed homeless shelter on Sept. 19, but no vote will be taken that night. Instead, the vote on whether to issue a special use permit to the homeless shelter will be delayed until sometime in October.
The announcement about the delayed vote was made following nearly 90 minutes of discussion about the proposed homeless shelter, which would be located at 2132 Highway A in the city’s Third Ward. The building is currently home to a heating and cooling business.
A sizable audience, which included individuals in support of the project and some in opposition to it, largely filled up the meeting room’s chambers for Monday night’s meeting.
“We are all concerned about this fair city. I’ve lived here for 30 years, maybe 40 years. I’ve invested a lot of time and energy in this city. Washington is my home,” said Greg Hoberock, who owns the building through Forest Hills, LLC., and has plans to renovate the structure before leasing it to the Washington Charitable Foundation. The foundation, which is registered to a downtown Washington address, has selected the Life’s River organization to operate the facility.
Anne McPherson, Hoberock’s wife, is president of the Life’s River organization. She along with Kim Boland and Rocco Gonzalez make up the three-person fiduciary board that will appoint an operational board to oversee the day-to-day operations of the facility.
“This has all been structured in a way that it will be implemented the right way, that it will be operated the right way,” Hoberock told the zoning commission. “If it is not done right, it will be shut down. I have the ability to stop it by canceling the lease and I will, if I have to. My name is associated with this. My reputation is associated with this. I want to make sure it is done right.”
Hoberock, who owns a number of local businesses and serves on the University of Missouri Board of Curators, said he got involved in the project because “I see a need for this and I have the ability to help.”
According to Bob Zick, an attorney who represents Hoberock, Life’s River and the Washington Charitable Foundation, the proposed shelter has been years in the making. He said after the city council rejected a proposal to open a homeless shelter in the present location of the Missouri Health and Wellness Dispensary, his clients bought a property that met all of the criteria outlined in the city’s ordinances, including that a homeless shelter could only operate in an area zoned industrial.
“This is probably more (pedestrian) accessible than any other industrially zoned property in the city,” said Zick, who also shared additional details about how the 36,000-square-foot facility would operate if the special use permit is granted. He said the facility will not be used to provide accommodations for people who are chronically homeless or who suffer from mental illness. Instead, he said the shelter would focus on providing assistance to a young mother or father and their children.
“We have no illusion that we are going to totally solve homelessness in Washington,” Zick said. “But we feel like this is a step in the right direction.”
Hoberock said the facility would house up to 25 individuals at one particular time.
“Folks are going to be coming to us primarily through referral, a school, a church, a police officer,” Zick said. He said the property will not have a large sign advertising it as a homeless shelter. Instead, he said the only sign on the property would read “Life’s River.”
“We are doing that in part because we want to respect the privacy of the people who are staying there,” Zick said. He said there would be time limits for how long individuals can stay at the facility and the residents would be required to begin working and pursuing detailed goals that would lead them to receive safe, secure long-term housing. All residents at the facility will be drug tested and must maintain good personal hygiene, and adhere to a code of conduct, which includes quiet hours after 9 p.m.
“Any person who will not adhere to these rules will be removed from the facility,” Zick said.
In addition to Zick, the zoning commission also heard from a number of individuals, who described the proposal as a “noble cause,” but expressed concerns about the impact the proposed facility would have on adjacent properties. Others, including Shawn Mayall, of S-K Contractors Inc., questioned how “people will get to this facility without crossing Highway 100” or “access to public transportation.”
Mayall also questioned how many “people will be drawn to Washington” because this facility exists.
“The problem we have to face is — they will come and will we be ready for them when they come?” Mayall said. He urged the commission to table a vote and to take a “responsible amount of time” before voting on the measure.
Mayall was one of four speakers who spoke in opposition or who had concerns about the project. Meanwhile, four people also spoke in support of the project.
Second Ward Councilman Mark Hidritch, who is a member of the zoning commission, said the concerns about pedestrians walking to the shelter across Highway 100 was one he heard repeatedly from residents in Washington, who reached out to him prior to the meeting. He said only the Missouri Department of Transportation would likely be able to address the concerns about widening Highway A or to make a designated crosswalk on Highway 100. Both projects would likely not be completed before the shelter opens.
Hoberock has previously said the group hopes to open the facility in 2023.
Hidritch was the only member of the eight-person zoning commission to vote in opposition to referring the special use permit to the city council with recommendation for approval. Zoning Commission member Samantha Cerutti Wacker was absent from the meeting.
“When I ran 13 years ago, one of the first things that I said I would be was the people’s voice,” Hidritch said. “The outpouring of emails, texts I’ve received from people who are opposed to this is why I voted no.”
Among those voting in favor of the proposal was Zoning Commission member Mike Wood, who said his support for the project began because “it met all of the criteria for the special use permit,” and that his support grew because he sees the need for such a facility in Washington.
“I believe Washington is the perfect community to have a facility like this,” said Wood, who made the motion to refer the matter onto the city council for approval with the recommendation that a privacy fence be built around the property.
“We have numerous resources in this community already that can help people, but this is something that we are missing,” Wood said. “This will be a good thing.”
Hidritch said while he would not want to speak for the entire council, he believes that there are many members who are opposed to the special use permit being issued.
Despite the delay in the vote, supporters of the project like Annie Foncannon, executive director of the Franklin County Community Resource Center, said she is “guardedly optimistic” that the application for a special use permit will be approved by the council.
“For so long, the homeless stayed so well hidden that people didn’t believe that there was anyone here that was homeless, but that’s all changed,” Foncannon said. “I think people’s eyes are open to it and they want to help.”