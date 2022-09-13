 Skip to main content
City leaders delay vote on proposed homeless shelter

Public hearing still set for Sept. 19 but council not expected to vote on special permit request until October

While advocates for a proposed homeless shelter scored a victory Monday evening by garnering the support of the Washington Planning and Zoning Commission, they learned they will have to wait to see if the project clears the biggest hurdle — city council. 