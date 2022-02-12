Beginning this month, the majority of Washington residents will have additional opportunities for discarding trash that’s too large to fit in a standard size trash can.
Under a policy enacted by the Washington City Council on Monday night, residents who live in single-family homes and duplexes will be able to put two large items out for pick-up on their last regularly scheduled trash service of each month.
“The bulk trash operation historically has always been a week in the spring and in the fall,” said Washington Public Works Director John Nilges. “This creates more opportunities for people to get rid of those bulky items throughout the year, rather than holding onto it for just one or two weeks out of the year.”
According to Nilges, residents will be able to dispose of up to 24 items per year. Additional bulky items can be picked up but for an additional fee to the resident, city officials said.
Residents who live in apartment complexes or multi-family housing who use dumpster services are unaffected by the change. Their trash service will continue to have bulk trash pick-up twice-a-year.
City codes define bulky items as any item measuring in excess of 48 inches in length or weighing more than 60 pounds. Examples of bulky items are dining room tables, chairs, couches, mattresses, shelving, and other household items. Bulky items do not include construction and demolition debris, auto parts, tires and hazardous materials.
The new policy change comes after a months-long discussion among city officials and the city’s contractor for trash service, Waste Connections. City Administrator Darren Lamb said Tuesday that this new policy comes at no additional cost to the city, who has a multi-year contract with Waste Connections.
“Over the years, we have noticed a number of issues with the bulky trash pick-up,” Nilges said. Those issues range from people living outside of the city coming in and dumping their large items, to people scouring the trash looking for items that could be salvaged or restored.
“It has definitely become a problem,” Nilges said. “For example, we are sometimes seeing eight mattresses at an address that we know did not get rid of eight mattresses.”
Nilges said there may be some hiccups with the rollout, as there are more than 6,600 trash collections made each week, but he believes crews are ready.