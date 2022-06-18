Washington officials are expected to vote Monday evening on whether the city will partake in a $60,500 traffic study largely focusing on the Highway 100 corridor from Vossbrink Drive to High Street.
According to city documents, the Lochmueller Group, of St. Louis, has been tapped to lead the study.
The traffic study was originally proposed by Kurt Unnerstall, who is the lead developer on a project that would transform the former Jasper farm, south of Highway 100 near High Street, into multi-family housing complex and commercial shopping areas. Unnerstall will share the cost of the study with the city and pay $28,513. The study will focus on the amount of traffic that would be generated by these developments.
“We have a vested interest in that study, because of the improvements we would like to propose to MoDOT later this fall,” said Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb.
According to Lamb, the city is readying its application for a 50/50 cost share program to widen Highway 100 to four lanes from Vossbrink Drive to at least the proposed entrance of the 115-acre Oldenburg Industrial Park, located just south of Melton Machine & Control Co.’s facility at 901 Melton Drive. In addition to widening the highway, the city also is looking to construct turn lanes and a new entrance at the industrial park.
The total cost of that project is $1 million and the city would finance its portion using money from the capital improvement sales tax that has been earmarked for economic development expenditures.
The application to the cost-share program, which is funded by the Missouri Department of Transportation, is due in October. Details from the traffic study will strengthen the city’s application, Lamb said.
According to documents from Lochmueller Group, the traffic study will address the following intersections: Highway 100 and Jefferson Street; Highway 100 and High Street; and Highway 100 and Pottery Road.
The study also will inspect traffic flow patterns on Route A at Marquart Drive; Route A and Steutermann Road; and Route A at Chambers Drive, which currently does not have a traffic light. All of the other intersections have a traffic light.
The study also will encompass Highway 100’s intersections with West Pride Drive, near Washington West Elementary; West Fifth Street; Bluff Road; Route KK; Vossbrink Drive and the proposed entrance to the Oldenburg Industrial Park.
To gauge traffic flow and vehicle counts, officials with Lochmueller Group will complete traffic counts at the intersections of Highway 100 and West Fifth Street, Route KK and Vossbrink Drive from 7 to 9 a.m.; 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. during the work week and 11 to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
The traffic study, Lamb said, will not examine the intersection of Highway 100 and Rabbit Trail Drive. That particular intersection has come under renewed scrutiny after members of the City Council vocalized concerns earlier this month.
A presentation on possible improvements aimed at alleviating traffic congestion and boosting safety at that intersection is slated for sometime in July.
The proposed traffic study also does not impact the study that examined the Highway 100 corridor east of Washington toward Villa Ridge and the intersection of Interstate 44. MoDOT commissioned that study in June 2021, prompted by continued residential, commercial and other development along the highway’s corridor — and the number of vehicle crashes that have occurred on that stretch of the road, The Missourian reported at the time.
In other business, the Washington City Council is expected to vote this Monday on a proposed ordinance to renew WEG Transformers to utilize a Union Pacific rail spur through the city’s “Team Track” program. The program, which was approved by the federal government in 2012, is aimed at assisting industries needing to ship and receive goods via rail. In exchange for access to the rail line, WEG Transformers made sizable investments into Washington’s industrial parks and hired a number of additional employees.