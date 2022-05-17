Monday night, the Washington City Council voted to spend $65,000 repairing a trash compactor at the city landfill and to approve a permit for a new vacation rental from Ed Schmelz and his development company ELS Properties.
The trash compactor is used to allow more trash to fit within and to extend the life of the Struckhoff Sanitary Landfill, which opened in 2018 and is expected to stay open until 2027. The compactor began having problems in April when a head gasket cracked, requiring the replacement of three gaskets, Public Works Director told the city council in a staff memo.
“Earlier this year, we had problems with overheating,” said Washington Street Superintendent Tony Bonastia, who spoke at the meeting on behalf of the public works department.
He said this overheating is what caused the crack. However, he said the department did not know what caused the overheating.
Fourth Ward Council Member Joe Holtmeier asked if the city would have a trash compactor in the meantime while this is being fixed. Bonastia told him it wouldn’t.
The council voted unanimously to approve a bid from Fabick Cat to repair the trash compactor, which adds $65,000 to the waste budget. Council members Duane Reed of the First Ward and Mark Wessels of the Second Ward were absent.
During the meeting, the council also voted unanimously to approve a special use permit request by Ed Schmelz of ELS Properties, the developer behind 1 Hundred West Apartments, the Shoe Factory Lofts and other residential developments in Franklin County. This special use permit will allow Schmelz to operate a short-term vacation rental on 910 Missouri Avenue where guests can stay for 30 days or fewer.
The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approval and city staff recommended approval as well.
Before the vote, a public hearing was held.
Melissa Huntington, who owns a Farmers Insurance Agency across the street asked about parking.
“I have a real concern about that parking situation,” Huntington said.
Schmelz said there will only be two units, it has a garage and, when combined with an adjacent property he owns, there will be six parking spots.
Huntington was also concerned that if the council keeps approving these special use permits, too many businesses will require too much parking. However, Jeff Patke, Third Ward council member and mayor pro tem, told her that each permit would have to be done on a case-by-case approval, meaning just because the council approves this one, does not mean it will approve the next one or the one after that.