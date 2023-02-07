Open house set for Wednesday night at Washington City Hall
A proposal to reroute the Rotary Riverfront Trail gained the unanimous backing of the Washington City Council on Monday night.
The council’s vote came just two days ahead of a scheduled public open house set for Wednesday regarding the proposal. The open house is scheduled from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Washington City Hall’s Council Chambers.
Under the proposal, portions of the trail will be rerouted through the James W. Rennick Riverfront Park with a connection for East and West Riverfront Trails being made north of the large pavilion in the park.
Two new family-stall restrooms would also be constructed to the south of the existing bathrooms in the park, but would be insulated so that they could stay open year-round.
Officials have said they expect the construction costs to be $422,000.
Washington Parks & Recreation Director Wayne Dunker said he is hoping the open house will give the public the opportunity to view the proposal and to provide feedback to the city ahead of city staff submitting the grant application.
“We applied for this grant last year and one of the things that the grant review committee said was that we needed to do more to get the public’s input on this project,” Dunker said. “So, we are hoping to have people come in and give us their feedback.”
The open house is scheduled immediately before the Washington Parks & Recreation Commission’s monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. The commission has previously voted to support the grant application.
Dunker said the parks department staff is still working on the grant application, which is due Feb. 23. It is anticipated that the city will seek $250,000 in grant funding, which is the most allowed under the rules of the Recreation Trails Program.
Dunker said the program is a federally-funded grant, with the funds being administered by the Federal Highway Administration to different state agencies. In Missouri, the grant is managed by Missouri State Parks employees. Typically, Dunker said, the state receives $1 million and $1.5 million to award in grants. The grant application is open to any local government entity, school district, non-profit and for-profit organizations.
If the city’s grant application is approved, Washington must commit to matching 20 percent of the funds and to keep the project open to the public for 25 years. Dunker said the city would finance its portion of the project using revenue from the transportation sales tax.
Dunker said he expects an announcement about the fate of the city’s pending grant application to be made in October. He said construction would likely not begin until sometime in 2024, if approved.
In other park-related business, the Washington City Council also awarded a contract to KJ Unnerstall Construction, who was the lowest of four bidders on the new concrete and fencing at the Optimist Skate Park. The contract is for $95,871. The three other bids were in excess of $100,000, according to Dunker.
This project, which includes the removal of the asphalt around the concrete skate ramps, sidewalks and fence at the skate park, is being funded by the current capital sales tax improvement plan. The demolition of the old asphalt, sidewalks, fence and the placement of rock and site grading will be done by city staff.
The council also approved a contract with S-K Contractors for refurbishing one of the city’s docks at the riverfront. This contract is for $4,800. S-K Contractors was one of two companies to bid on the project. The other bid was $5,310.
Three companies also bid on supplying materials for the refurbished dock. The low bid was John Hall Lumber Co. at $5,097. The other bids were $5,202 and $4,593, which did not include all of the materials needed for the work.