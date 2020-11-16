A proposed citywide mask mandate will be the sole focus of a specially convened meeting of the Washington City Council on Monday, Nov. 23.
The start time for the meeting, which will be held in the Washington City Hall Council Chambers, will be announced in the near future. Notices about the meeting also will be posted on the city’s website.
This will be the second time in three months that a proposed mask mandate will be brought before the city’s governing body for discussion and possible adoption.
The first proposed mask mandate was defeated in August after the council voted 4-4 and Mayor Sandy Lucy cast the deciding “nay” vote.
Those voting against the ordinance in August were: Lucy, Ward 1 Councilman Steve Sullentrup, Ward 1 Councilman Nick Obermark, Ward 2 Councilman Mark Hidritch, and Ward 3 Councilman Jeff Patke. Voting in favor were: Ward 2 Alderman Mark Wessels, Ward 3 Councilman Greg Skornia, Ward 4 Councilwoman Gretchen Pettet and Ward 4 Councilman Joe Holtmeier.
Holtmeier broached the subject of a citywide mask mandate during Monday night’s regularly scheduled city council meeting.
He said he was concerned by the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city and particularly concerned about the impact these cases were having on Mercy Hospital Washington.
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available. A full story about the upcoming meeting and the proposed ordinance — which is expected to mirror portions of the ordinance approved by the Columbia City Council — will be in Wednesday’s print edition of The Missourian.